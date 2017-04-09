Demi Lovato Makes Out Mid-Hike with Hunky Boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos

Cute couple Demi Lovato and Guilherme Vasconcelos got their hearts pumping during a hike — and make out session — on Saturday.

The Smurfs star, 24, managed a Snapchat selfie while she smooched the 31-year-old MMA Bellator fighter. She also grabbed a snap of Vasconcelos with his back turned, revealing his prominent tattoo.

Lovato opened up about her new romance to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday. When DeGeneres displayed a picture of Vasconcelos – whom the star’s been dating since January – Lovato gushed, “Isn’t he cute? He’s so cute.”

She told the host, “I’m very happy… Life is really good.”

Lovato also celebrated a personal milestone of five years of sobriety in March.

“It feels amazing,” Lovato told Entertainment Tonight of her clean lifestyle. The star has been vocal about her mental health and her struggles with addiction, cutting and eating disorders since being diagnosed with bipolar disorder while receiving inpatient treatment in 2011.

“All I’ve been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It’s been quite the journey, but it’s well worth it.”