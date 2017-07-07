Celebrity
Going Nowhere: All the Stars Who've Been Stuck in Elevators
Getting trapped in an elevator is a surprisingly common celeb occurrence
Updated
More
1 of 11
PINK
It was a momentous occasion — her first live concert in nearly four years — but before she hit the stage at Summerfest in Milwaukee in July 2017, Pink and daughter Willow found themselves trapped backstage in an elevator. “Stuck in an elevator (it’s getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help,” Pink, 37, captioned a photo of herself and Willow hanging out on an elevator floor, awaiting assistance. Thankfully, the two eventually escaped and Pink totally rocked the stage, like always.
2 of 11
MIRANDA LAMBERT
"Well folks, CMA Week is starting off right... stuck in the elevator at @CMT awards rehearsal," she wrote on Instagram in June 2017, two days ahead of the CMT Music Awards. "Don't worry I have airplane bottles of Tito's in my purse for emergencies. What is it about award shows? Always an adventure."
3 of 11
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
The reality star got an unexpected workout when she and her dog — who had recently had foot surgery and thus, needed to be carried — got stuck in the elevator in her building. "With my luck, we got stuck in the elevator,” she recounted on Twitter and Snapchat. "It ended up going back to the second floor. We got out somehow and I just decided to carry my dog down the stairs. Mind you she is older and has put on a few pounds. LOL what a morning and a workout lol."
4 of 11
HANNAH JETER
The pregant supermodel, who is expecting her first child with Derek Jeter, got stuck in an elevator for 30 terrifying minutes after a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party, Page Six reports. Fortunately, she handled it better than any of us would. “While all the party organizers were freaking out, Hannah, when she emerged, was totally calm and thanked the firefighters for coming to her assistance," a source told Page Six. "But I was surprised Hannah didn’t have an escort with her. She came on her own.”
5 of 11
RYAN SEACREST
What would New Year's Rockin' Eve be without its host? We almost found out on Dec. 30, 2016, when Seacrest got stuck in an elevator on his way up to the Times Square ball to do press with Good Morning America. He Instagrammed the whole thing — the elevator never left the first floor, trapping Seacrest and his team inside — and eventually, the New York City Fire Department had to come help everyone escape. Thankfully, his second attempt to hit the top floor was successful.
6 of 11
DEMI LOVATO AND JOE JONAS
In September 2016, the former Disney Channel child stars (and friendly exes)agot stuck in an elevator somewhere in Los Angeles, according to Jonas's Snapchat. Fortunately, the two were freed before Lovato and DNCE's concert at L.A. Live that evening. However, things weren't exactly what they seemed; Jonas later told PEOPLE: "It was a lot less dramatic. It was a total prank and we fooled everyone. I made the video saying we got stuck in the elevator, but we really weren't. But I guess it's bad karma to say that because I don't want to get stuck in the elevator any time soon." We think he should take the stairs for a while.
7 of 11
THE JONAS BROTHERS
Joe's prank was not his first encounter with a malfunctioning elevator: In 2010, the Jonas Brothers were leaving a free outdoor concert in Hollywood when they found themselves trapped in an elevator for "45 minutes," according to Kevin. "We were stuck in an elevator with eight people and Big Rob," added Joe, referring to the band's security guard. "It was a 21-person elevator."
8 of 11
KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER
If your "worst nightmare" is going to come true, you may as well be well dressed, so you can fashionably Snapchat the entire ordeal. While on their way to a New York Fashion Week event, the Jenner sisters, as well as BFFs Hailey Baldwin and Jordyn Woods, were stuck in an elevator – and got so freaked they rationed a granola bar. "We're actually stuck in an elevator in real life, I never thought this would actually happen, I'm genuinely so terrified," Kendall said in her Snapchat videos. Lucky, firefighters came quickly to rescue them.
9 of 11
THE CAST OF MODERN FAMILY
While on their way to headline a fundraiser for the Boys amp Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City in 2013, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson got stuck in an elevator that just stopped moving. "Stuck in an elevator for 35 minutes," Ferguson tweeted, sharing a video of the crowd of 15 asking firemen to "Get us out!"
10 of 11
BEN HIGGINS AND LAUREN BUSHNELL
On their very first date together since Bushnell moved in with her Bachelor fiancé (now ex), something went terribly wrong: Higgins, on his way to get the car from the parking garage so Bushnell could stay warm and wait inside, found himself stuck inside the elevator. Bushnell recorded the ordeal on Snapchat, filming herself walking up to the elevator and repeatedly pressing the button to call it. When Higgins finally made it out and they were safe on the car ride home, he told Bushnell on Snapchat: "Date night one. I'm okay. Got stuck in an elevator on floor 2 in a parking garage." He later tweeted: "Traumatizing! I'll never forget our first Denver date."
11 of 11
SOLANGE, JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ
Their elevator at the 2014 Met Gala didn't break down, per se, but we couldn't not include the Biggest Elevator Drama of the Century in a gallery about elevator drama. During their ride in the Standard Hotel elevator following the afterparty, surveillance footage showed Solange yelling at her brother-in-law before hitting and kicking him. #NeverForget
See Also
More
More
Ben Affleck's Romance with Lindsay Shookus Began While He Was Married to Jennifer Garner — and Garner Found Out: Sources
Inside Ben Affleck's Past Romances and Headline-Making Relationships
Celebrity Scoop: Ben’s New Lady, Maria Menounos’ Health Scare and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood
How Long Have Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Been Dating? Inside Their Surprisingly Long History