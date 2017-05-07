Debra Messing to Ivanka Trump: From ‘One Jewish Mother to Another … It’s Time to Do Something’

Debra Messing is speaking out against President Donald Trump — and in fact, she’s taking the opportunity to speak directly to his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

In a heartfelt speech during her acceptance of GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City Saturday, the Will & Grace alum addressed the First Daughter, saying, “To Ivanka: Let’s talk to each other, one Jewish mother to another … it’s time to do something.

“Ivanka, you can change the lives of millions of [people],” continued Messing, 48. “Ivanka, please stop blindly defending your father and start defending what you say. You can’t just say #womenwhowork and say [you’re a feminist] … If you get Steve Bannon out of office, I bet we’ll get you back in Nordstrom.”

“It is not enough to simply say that women’s issues are important to you,” Messing continued in her speech. “Ivanka, you can change the lives of millions of women and children just by telling your dad stories about real people who are suffering. Don’t let him separate immigrant mothers from their American-born children. Don’t let him take healthcare away from women who need it.”

The star also touched on Trump’s presidency as a whole, saying, “It is time to make American gay again! I mean, somebody’s gotta take down Mike Pence.

“Things are getting dire … to paraphrase Charles Dickens, ‘This year has sucked,’ ” she joked. “Unless you are an unenlightened straight cisgender white male, you are a target. That makes us all a target. There is a very bad and very orange man in the White House. At least a few times a month.”

“Imagine how you’ll feel, sitting at Passover Seder, if you can tell your children that you fought for justice and freedom,” the actress continued.

Messing’s direct address to Ivanka comes just days after The New York Times claimed the latter pleaded with her father to release a full apology for his controversial comments about grabbing women in the now infamous taped conversation with then-Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush.

“As she spoke, Mr. Trump remained unyielding. His daughter’s eyes welled with tears, her face reddened, and she hurried out in frustration,” The Times reported of the October incident following the then-GOP nominee’s awareness that the 2005 recording was about to go public.