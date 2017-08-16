Everything David & Victoria Beckham Have Said About Love & Marriage

ON THEIR MEET-CUTE

"Yes, love at first sight does exist," she wrote in a letter to her 18-year-old self, which appeared in British Vogue. "It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy."

She continued: "While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you,"