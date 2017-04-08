David Schwimmer Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring After Announcing Split from Wife Zoe Buckman

David Schwimmer stepped out in New York City on Friday just a few days after confirming his split from wife Zoe Buckman.

The Friends star looked casual in gray jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball cap as he walked around the city.

The couple announced their split in statement to USA Today on Wednesday.

“It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship,” the said in a joint statement.

Schwimmer, 50, and London-born artist Buckman, 31, share one child together: daughter Cleo, 5½.

“Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family,” the statement continued.

The former couple reportedly met in London in 2007, getting engaged in March 2010 and secretly getting married that June in an uber-private ceremony that didn’t become public knowledge until the following October.

This was the first marriage for both Schwimmer and Buckman, who welcomed their only child Cleo in May 2011.

“It will happen when it feels right,” Schwimmer told PEOPLE in 2006 of the prospect of starting a family. “Maybe part of me is waiting for myself to slow down a little and be ready to stay put. I’m confident it’s gonna happen.”

The Friends alum recently participated in a #ThatsHarassment panel, talking to Cosmopolitan about sexual harassment in the television and film industry in the aftermath of a relevant story from his former costar Lisa Kudrow.

“I think it’s better at the bigger studios when there’s more oversight and, frankly, accountability with the production,” he said. “But with independent filmmaking, or now where everyone’s making movies, quote on quote … there’s very little regulation and accountability.

“So I’m not saying that it’s not happening anymore — it’s absolutely happening — but there’s so much fear now because of accountability that the bigger the studio, the less likely it’s going to happen on their watch or on their set. Same with television.”

Reps for Schwimmer did not respond to requests for comment.