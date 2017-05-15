David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Hayley Arrested for DUI After Falling Asleep Behind the Wheel

Hayley Hasselhoff, the 24-year-old daughter of actor David Hasselhoff, was arrested for D.U.I. over the Mother’s Day weekend after she allegedly passed out behind the wheel of her Mercedes Benz in Los Angeles, California Highway Patrol confirms to PEOPLE.

According to the police report obtained by PEOPLE, Hayley was driving on the 101 freeway around 4 a.m. on Saturday and witnesses called 911 after her car came to a complete stop on an off-ramp. Police say they found the Sharknado 4 actress passed out in the driver’s seat with her foot on the brake.

First responders were able to wake Hayley and obtain control of her vehicle while she got out, according to the report.

Police claimed that she smelled of alcohol and failed a sobriety test. She was then arrested for D.U.I. and taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation, according to the report.

After being cleared from the hospital, Hayley was booked at a nearby jail, according to the report.

Hayley’s reps did not respond to a request for comment.