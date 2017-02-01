David Foster on Being a Bachelor After Divorce From Yolanda Hadid: ‘It’s a Very Powerful Feeling’

David Foster got candid about his separation from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the music producer opened up about his divorce from Hadid, 53, in December 2015.

“I tend to go from marriage to marriage — leaving one wife for another,” Foster, 67, said. “This is the first time in my adult life that I’ve been single. It’s a very powerful feeling, but I’m not used to it.”

The Canadian hitmaker, who has been married four times and has five daughters, said he recently had a revelation about relationships after a conversation with a friend.

“Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with,” he said. “It’s kind of weird that I’m hearing that now and thinking, Oh, right.”

Foster has been linked to model Christie Brinkley, and the two were recently spotted together in December at Ralph Lauren’s swanky restaurant The Polo Bar.

Foster’s third wife, actress Linda Thompson, collaborated with him on Whitney Houston’s Bodyguard track “I Have Nothing.” She and Foster divorced in 2005.

Two of Foster’s three daughters from his first marriage to Rebecca Dyer, which ended in 1986, have also made the jump to TV. Sara Foster, 35, and Erin Foster, 34, star in VH1’s reality television parody show Barely Famous.

Brinkley and Foster have been seen out together before. On Aug. 20, the pair were photographed together at the Apollo in the Hamptons 2016 party at The Creeks in East Hampton.