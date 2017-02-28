David Cassidy Slams ‘Hurtful, Cruel and Antagonistic’ Relapse Rumors While Fighting Dementia

David Cassidy is slamming rumors that he has relapsed in his battle with alcohol abuse.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Wednesday’s episode of The Dr. Phil Show, the The Partridge Family star denies drinking and says that the rumors surrounding his sobriety are “hurtful.”

“You’ve had problems with alcohol across time, correct?” the show’s host questions Cassidy, who confirms.

“Some of the fans said that they saw you down a glass of wine in one big drink before the show,” Dr. Phil says in reference to a recent show at the Sheraton hotel in Agoura Hills, California. “They said it was in the bar.”

But Cassidy, 66, is evidently surprised by this allegation, and denies being back on the bottle.

“I hadn’t been to the bar!” says Cassidy. “Never. Period.”

Two weeks ago, Cassidy repeatedly struggled to remember lyrics to songs he had been singing for nearly 50 years at a show in Agoura Hills.

“I can only say that rumors begin and it’s virtually all negative, hurtful, cruel and antagonistic,” he tells Dr. Phil.

On Feb. 20, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Cassidy, who played Keith Partridge on the 1970s series, is battling dementia.

Cassidy, who watched his grandfather battle the disease and witnessed his mother “disappear” into dementia until she died at age 89, told PEOPLE of his diagnosis: “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”

Cassidy’s revelation follows a roller coaster of personal ups and downs that the actor has faced in the past decade. In November 2010, he was charged with a DUI and was subsequently charged with the same offense in August 2013 and January 2014. A month after his third arrest, his wife, Sue Shifrin-Cassidy, filed for divorce. In February 2015, the actor filed for bankruptcy and was charged following his hit-and-run eight months later in October 2015.

The ’70s teen heartthrob has also battled substance abuse issues, including a stint in rehab in 2014.

The Dr. Phil Show airs weekdays (check local listings).