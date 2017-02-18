David Beckham Enjoys the Slopes for First Time While Son Brooklyn Breaks Collar Bone Snowboarding

David Beckham posted postcard-pretty photos of his family’s winter getaway — and even revealed it’s his first time snowboarding ever!
The retired soccer star has been sharing plenty of fun-filled moments of wife Victoria Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and Harper, 5, enjoying the Whistler slopes in Canada.
After four days of boarding practice, the Beckham family showed off their new snow skills in Instagram videos while Victoria gushed about her mother-daughter coordinated white ensembles.
“It’s so beautiful up here plus having a special time,” the proud father of four wrote on Friday. “Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes.”
In another post, David shared: “Day 4 and I must say I’m slowly getting it … One of the things I’ve always wanted to do and finally I’m allowed … Living the dream.”
And while it was mostly fun and games, the eldest Beckham boy injured himself.
“Broke my collarbone at the end,” Brooklyn captioned a video of him shredding some powder before falling. The teenager also posted his X-ray that clearly showed a break near his left shoulder.
“Just before his accident … Brave boy xx sorry ( man ),” David dedicated a post to his son.