David Beckham Enjoys the Slopes for First Time While Son Brooklyn Breaks Collar Bone Snowboarding

David Beckham posted postcard-pretty photos of his family’s winter getaway — and even revealed it’s his first time snowboarding ever!

The retired soccer star has been sharing plenty of fun-filled moments of wife Victoria Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and Harper, 5, enjoying the Whistler slopes in Canada.

Day 4 and I must say I'm slowly getting it … One of the things I've always wanted to do and finally I'm allowed … Living the dream 🏂 ❤ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

After four days of boarding practice, the Beckham family showed off their new snow skills in Instagram videos while Victoria gushed about her mother-daughter coordinated white ensembles.

Mummy and me 💜 x vb A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:40am PST

“It’s so beautiful up here plus having a special time,” the proud father of four wrote on Friday. “Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes.”

In another post, David shared: “Day 4 and I must say I’m slowly getting it … One of the things I’ve always wanted to do and finally I’m allowed … Living the dream.”

And while it was mostly fun and games, the eldest Beckham boy injured himself.

Broke my collarbone at the end A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:46am PST

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:50am PST

“Broke my collarbone at the end,” Brooklyn captioned a video of him shredding some powder before falling. The teenager also posted his X-ray that clearly showed a break near his left shoulder.

“Just before his accident … Brave boy xx sorry ( man ),” David dedicated a post to his son.