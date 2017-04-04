DAVID BECKHAM

The good deed: On a cold London day, the former Sexiest Man Alive brought an injured elderly patient and the paramedic attending to him hot cups of coffee and tea

London's Cycle Response Unit senior paramedic Catherine Maynard was keeping an elderly man who had fallen in the street warm while waiting for an ambulance when the soccer star appeared. "Although I was keeping [the patient] warm it was very cold outside," Maynard said in a London Ambulance Service press release. "All of a sudden, I looked up and saw someone who looked like David Beckham walking past us. He said 'Hello' and got in his car. I said to the man I was treating, 'I think that was David Beckham.' Ten minutes later, he came back with a cup of coffee for me and a tea for the patient." The patient was taken to an urgent care center and treated for minor injuries. After the man was safe in the hands of the medical team, the handsome hero even took the time to take a photo with Maynard. "It was awful cycling around in the cold today and I couldn't believe it when he came back with some hot drinks – I was so chuffed," said Maynard.