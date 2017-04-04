Celebrity
From Matthew and Harry to Heidi and Kate: Real-Life Celebrity Heroes
Meet 20 stars whose real-life heroics make headlines
1 of 20
MATTHEW UNDERWOOD
The good deed: The Zoey 101 alum saved a 4-month-old baby boy from a serious car accident.
Underwood witnessed a Port St. Lucie, Florida vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign, swerve across six lanes, and crash into a tree. While his brother called 911, the actor ran over to the car where he found two unconscious adults and an infant in the back seat. "I heard a baby cry and that's when I immediately ran around the other side of the car and looked for the baby," Underwood explained to WPTV.com. According to a press release, "[Underwood] removed the infant boy and placed him next to the officer on scene." Driver Jessica Ruth Hand, who was found with a syringe in her arm, was arrested for child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. Passenger John Jacob Rodriguez was arrested for child neglect, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation warrant. The child was turned over to a family member. "I hope they can get rehabilitated," Underwood told WPTV of Hand and Rodriguez. "I hope they can wake up and want their child back so much, want their life together, that they’ll get clean."
2 of 20
DAVID BECKHAM
The good deed: On a cold London day, the former Sexiest Man Alive brought an injured elderly patient and the paramedic attending to him hot cups of coffee and tea
London's Cycle Response Unit senior paramedic Catherine Maynard was keeping an elderly man who had fallen in the street warm while waiting for an ambulance when the soccer star appeared. "Although I was keeping [the patient] warm it was very cold outside," Maynard said in a London Ambulance Service press release. "All of a sudden, I looked up and saw someone who looked like David Beckham walking past us. He said 'Hello' and got in his car. I said to the man I was treating, 'I think that was David Beckham.' Ten minutes later, he came back with a cup of coffee for me and a tea for the patient." The patient was taken to an urgent care center and treated for minor injuries. After the man was safe in the hands of the medical team, the handsome hero even took the time to take a photo with Maynard. "It was awful cycling around in the cold today and I couldn't believe it when he came back with some hot drinks – I was so chuffed," said Maynard.
3 of 20
PRINCE HARRY
The good deed: The royal rushed to the rescue of a woman whose wheelchair was knocked over by a strong gust of wind
Prince Harry was chatting with Anna Pollock, an RAF medic, at the trials for the Invictus Games when a strong gust of wind blew and knocked her over and onto the track. The prince sprang into action, helping right the cyclist – and, in true Harry fashion, he made sure to crack a few jokes to lighten the mood along the way.
4 of 20
JAMIE FOXX
The good deed: The actor pulled a man from a burning vehicle following a car accident
Foxx rushed to the rescue when a man crashed his car outside of the star's Hidden Valley, California, home. The driver lost control of his vehicle, skidded off the road and flipped his car, causing it to burst into flames. Thankfully, Foxx was there to call 911 and pull the still-buckled in man out of the burning vehicle. Though the driver suffered burns and was taken to a hospital, he escaped with his life thanks to the quick-acting Foxx.
5 of 20
BLAKE SHELTON
The good deed: Rescued four men from a mud hole in Oklahoma
While out for a drive, The Voice coach came across a group of men who'd been stranded near the Oklahoma River for two hours. Shelton first attempted to pull them out of the mud hole they'd fallen into by himself; when that failed, the country star successfully used his tractor. "If it wasn't for Blake, I would have been out there for countless hours," rescuee Bryar Blanton told E!. "And yeah I would say he is a hero."
6 of 20
ORLANDO BLOOM
The good deed: Bloom helped rescue a stranded jet skier
While celebrating Father's Day 2015 with 4-year-old son Flynn in Malibu, California, Bloom assisted other bystanders in towing the broken-down wave runner (and its passenger) out of the water and onto the beach.
7 of 20
MILES TELLER
The good deed: Escorted pregnant woman and her toddler from the ocean
The Divergent star was able to put his action-movie training to good use when he guided a pregnant woman and her child out of the water at a Miami beach in May 2015, after the woman reportedly saw a shark lurking nearby.
8 of 20
HEIDI KLUM
The good deed: Saved her son and nannies from drowning
It was trouble in paradise for Klum, who proved she was much more than a pretty face in a bikini when her oldest son Henry and two nannies were sucked into a riptide on their March 2013 Hawaiian vacation. "Of course, as a mother, I was very scared for my child and everyone else in the water," she said in a statement after her lifeguard-like beach rescue. "We were able to get everyone out safely."
9 of 20
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
The good deed: Helped woman passed out in the grass
Katniss Everdeen to the rescue! Lawrence put her Hunger Games-earned instincts to the test when she found a young girl collapsed in front of her Santa Monica, California, building during a June 2012 walk. As she went to help the person, another bystander called 911.
10 of 20
RYAN GOSLING
The good deed: Saved a woman from oncoming traffic
New York City has become a safer (and hotter) metropolis since Ryan Gosling began patrolling the streets – just ask would-be traffic victim Laurie Penny, a British journalist who looked the wrong way (because Britons drive on the left side of the road) while crossing Sixth Avenue. "I literally, LITERALLY just got saved from a car by Ryan Gosling. That actually just happened," Penny wrote in April 2012, setting off a Twitter frenzy.
11 of 20
KATE WINSLET
The good deed: Carried tycoon Richard Branson's mother out of a fire
The Oscar winner's most noteworthy performance to date may be her heroic deed in August 2011, when she saved the life of the 90-year-old mother of Richard Branson when the British tycoon's $70 million British Virgin Islands home caught fire with 20 people inside. "No I didn't save her life," the modest star claimed. "I carried her down the stairs is the truth of it."
12 of 20
T.I.
The good deed: Talked a suicidal man off a ledge
In 2010, T.I. talked a suicidal man out of jumping off the top of a 22-story Atlanta building. "Something in my heart just said, 'You need to help,'" the rapper told PEOPLE after hearing about the man on the local radio station. T.I. videotaped a message to the distraught man, saying, "Nothing is that bad. Nothing in life is worth taking your life. I'm here to help you. Please come down to talk to me." The man came down and had a "heart to heart" with the artist.
13 of 20
ZOË SALDANA
The good deed: Aided a car accident victim
In January 2012, Zoë Saldana rushed to the aid of an elderly woman who'd been injured in a car accident in Culver City, California. The actress called 911 and stayed with the victim until the ambulance came. "Zoë witnessed the car accident, and was very quick to help," says an onlooker.
14 of 20
TOM CRUISE
The good deed: Rescued five people stranded in the Mediterranean
There is no Mission: Impossible for Ethan Hunt or for Tom Cruise, for that matter. The actor has had a long history of coming to the aid of innocent bystanders, but one of the most notable incidents was in the Mediterranean in 1996, when he ordered the crew of his yacht to pick up five people in a drifting raft who had to abandon their own burning sailboat.
15 of 20
DEMI MOORE
The good deed: Used Twitter to help suicidal followers
Demi Moore used the power of Twitter to save the life of a potential suicide victim – twice. In the first instance, in 2009, she called cops in San Jose, California, to help a 48-year-old woman who Tweeted that she planned to end her life. The second time, in 2010, she and Nia Vardalos separately called local authorities when a young man threatened via Tweet to hang himself.
16 of 20
GARTH BROOKS
The good deed: Saved two boys from an Oklahoma wildfire
He's sung about "Standing Outside the Fire," but country star Garth Brooks actually went inside the flames of a raging, 600-acre Oklahoma wildfire in 2000 to save two boys and a neighboring family from the oncoming blaze, ferrying them to safety in his pickup truck. One of his evacuees reportedly told the 14- and 10-year-old brothers afterwards, "You just got saved by Garth Brooks."
17 of 20
ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER
The good deed: Rescued a drowning man
While vacationing with his family in Hawaii in 2004, then-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger noticed a man 300 or 400 yards offshore struggling not to drown. The Terminator star dove into the waves and pulled the cramping swimmer back to shore with the aid of a boogie board. "I told him to relax a little because he was so out of shape," the former Mr. Universe later recounted at a news conference.
18 of 20
SEAN PENN
The good deed: Rescued Hurricane Katrina victims
When the activist actor heard about the plight of tens of thousands of stranded New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina struck in September 2005, Sean Penn sprung into action, speeding down to the Crescent City and personally helping rescue an estimated 40 people stuck on roofs amid the floodwaters.
19 of 20
VIN DIESEL
The good deed: Pulled a family out a a burning car
In what would defy the audience's disbelief if it happened on the big screen, a motorcycle-riding Vin Diesel spotted a car crash in front of him in Hollywood in 2002, and then ran over to extricate the family – which included young children – before the car reportedly went up in flames.
20 of 20
RYAN GOSLING
The good deed: Broke up a fight
Yep, Ryan Gosling to the rescue again! In August 2011, Boss Gos intervened when a New York tussle over an allegedly stolen street painting threatened to turn violent. Stepping in, he reportedly calmed everyone down and shelled out $20 of his own money to settle the dispute.
