David Beckham’s Family Share Sweet Pics of the Former Soccer Star for his 42nd Birthday

Happy birthday, David Beckham!

The former soccer star celebrated his 42nd birthday with his family, taking to Instagram Tuesday to share a sweet family picture of himself with his four children.

“A lot of Love for Daddy today,” he captioned the photo with red heart emojis. Fashion designer Victoria Beckham, his wife, took the photo, but also took to her own Instagram account to wish her husband of 18 years a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday @davidbeckham we all love u so much x #specialday! X VB,” she wrote underneath a photo of her husband smiling at the camera before a small pastry with one candle.

Their eldest three children, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, posted photos of their dad on their respective Instagram accounts, revealing special moments they captured with their father.

The only Beckham not on Instagram (yet) was Harper, 5, although her mother took a photo of herself with her daughter sharing a kiss and the caption, “Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so,so much x X kisses from mummy and Harper x.”

When the Beckhams celebrate a birthday, the clan comes out in full force. In mid-April, they all took to Instagram to wish Victoria, 43, a happy birthday, as well.

Speaking about raising her brood, Beckham recently told Elle UK that her husband’s support makes all the difference in balancing her busy schedule. “During fashion week, when I’m working, the children will be in New York and he’s already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing — as am I,” she told the magazine.

“That’s how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, ‘You know what, I’ve got this.’ That’s what makes a good partnership,” she added.