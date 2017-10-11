AMBER & WIZ

Status: Divorced

Stop staring at her famous assets and focus on the back of singer/model Amber Rose's left arm – that smiling face you see is her ex, rapper Wiz Khalifa, whom she accused of cheating on her. In 2017, the mother of one opted to cover up a tattoo of the rapper’s face. Where Khalifa’s ink portrait once featured on the 33-year-old’s arm is now a tattoo of what appears to be rocker Slash.