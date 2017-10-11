Celebrity
What to Think About Celeb Ink: Does It Doom a Relationship?
See the stars who’ve professed their undying love with tattoos – and had them removed after a breakup
Posted on
More
1 of 19
JHENÉ & BIG SEAN
Status: Still going strong
After dating Big Sean for about a year, Jhené Aiko immortalized her love for the rapper by getting his portrait tattooed right above her elbow. The fresh ink came a week after she and ex-husband Dot da Genius finalized their divorce.
2 of 19
TOM & TAYLOR
Status: Split in 2016
The pair came together to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend in Rhode Island with a star-studded group of friends. Beach PDA aside, it was Hiddleston's "I [heart] T.S." tank top and accompanying triceps tattoo (real or fake? that's TBD) of a heart with a "T" in the middle that got us talking.
3 of 19
JOHNNY & AMBER
Status: Divorced
Despite having stayed mum on his contentious divorce battle with ex-wife Heard, Depp is making a serious statement by seemingly tweaking the ink on his knuckles from "Slim" (believed to have been a reference to Heard) to "Scum."
4 of 19
BENJI & CAMERON
Status: Married 2 years
The tattoo-covered rocker let his lady love know she was on his mind in the best way he knew how: inking his new bride's name across his chest in bold cursive. "Thinking about you #luckyman," he posted on Instagram.
5 of 19
DAVID & VICTORIA
Status: Married 18 years
Paws off, people, they're taken! David Beckham has his lady's name emblazoned on the front of his hand ...
6 of 19
DAVID & VICTORIA
... while his wife, Victoria, has his initials, "DB," inked in script on her wrist.
7 of 19
ZAYN & PERRIE
Status: Split in 2015
Besides putting a ring on ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards's finger in 2013, One Direction's Zayn Malik found another way of making things permanent: He had the Little Mix singer's image drawn onto his right arm.
8 of 19
AMBER & WIZ
Status: Divorced
Stop staring at her famous assets and focus on the back of singer/model Amber Rose's left arm – that smiling face you see is her ex, rapper Wiz Khalifa, whom she accused of cheating on her. In 2017, the mother of one opted to cover up a tattoo of the rapper’s face. Where Khalifa’s ink portrait once featured on the 33-year-old’s arm is now a tattoo of what appears to be rocker Slash.
9 of 19
KELLY & MARK
Status: Married 21 years
This one's a keeper! In 2010, Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa had her husband Mark Consuelos's last name written on her left wrist in black cursive.
10 of 19
DEAN & TORI
Status Married 10 years
So much ink, so little skin! Though times have been rocky for the reality TV couple, signs of their union are all over their bodies. Dean McDermott has wife Tori Spelling's image on his arm, she has their wedding vows on her rib cage, and he has "Tori's" tattooed, er, "down there," she revealed on their show True Tori.
11 of 19
MEGAN & BRIAN
Status: Married 6 years
And in other "down there" news, actress Megan Fox has husband Brian Austin Green's name needled just above her bikini line – perhaps a nod to their 2010 beach side wedding?
12 of 19
EWAN & EVE
Status: Married 22 years
For Ewan McGregor, ink is all relative! The actor's right arm bears a heart-and-dagger theme with the names of his wife and daughters. Hey, familial love hurts sometimes!
13 of 19
MELANIE & ANTONIO
Status: Divorced
Melanie Griffith's "Antonio" tattoo on her right arm was a longtime fixture on red carpets and a reminder of her 18-year marriage to Antonio Banderas. After their split in 2014, she had it partially removed.
14 of 19
NICK & MARIAH
Status: Divorced
Before their split in 2014, Nick Cannon honored his songbird wife Mariah Carey with a tattoo of her name that reached from shoulder blade to shoulder blade. After their breakup, he transformed that vision of love into a crucifix.
15 of 19
TIM & FAITH
Status: Married 20 years
Playful PDA, matching hairdos – it's a Hollywood marriage to be modeled after. As a constant reminder of his leading lady, country singer Tim McGraw has his wife Faith Hill's name tattooed on his upper arm.
16 of 19
KEITH & NICOLE
Status: Married 10 years
At the center of American Idol judge Keith Urban's elaborate arm art is the first name of his wife Nicole Kidman. We can't think of anyone better for him to idolize.
17 of 19
DENISE & CHARLIE
Status: Divorced
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen pledged their devotion to each other in 2002 by inking their names on their bodies. After their marriage imploded, Sheen erased "Denise" from his wrist and Richards had the "Charlie" on her ankle turned into a fairy. Nice compromise.
18 of 19
JOHNNY & WINONA
Status: Split in 1993
Cheers to Johnny Depp's sense of humor! The actor famously altered his "Winona Forever" tattoo to "Wino Forever" – in a nod to his pastime, drinking wine – when they split in the '90s.
19 of 19
ANGELINA & BILLY BOB
Status: Divorced
Vials of blood. Exteme PDA. The actress professed her love for actor Billy Bob Thornton in a variety of ways, but none was more public than etching his name onto her left arm. After their split in 2003, Jolie removed the tattoo and it has since been replaced with the coordinates of her children's birthplaces.
See Also
More
More
The Harvey Weinstein Scandal: All of the Hollywood Figures Who Have Spoken Out Against Movie Mogul
Can You Recognize These Celebs in Their Incognito Halloween Costumes?
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Julianne Hough, Kevin Hart & More