David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate 18th Wedding Anniversary with Epic Throwback Photos

July 4 marks a different holiday for David and Victoria Beckham — it’s their anniversary.

The British power couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and they commemorated the special occasion with a handful of throwback photos from their 1999 nuptials.

Victoria, 43, shared a photo from their big day, with the couple smiling at each other as David held their son Brooklyn.

Brooklyn, then just a little baby, slept in his dad’s arms as the couple held hands.

“I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x,” she captioned the photo.

I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

David, 42, opted for an even more epic throwback photo, posting a snapshot of the pair in their infamous matching black leather outfits.

“Wow we really did this,” he captioned the shot, seemingly laughing at their ensembles.

Wow we really did this ☺️ Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman 🙏 ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

“Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman,” he continued.

They have four children together – son Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 13, Cruz, 11, and daughter Harper, 4.

David previously said the secret to their 18-year marriage is making his relationship with Victoria a priority and working together through any hard times.

“We’re a strong family unit. We’ve got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values,” he said. “Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it.”