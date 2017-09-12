Dave Franco On Why It's Taken This Long to Work with Brother James

James Franco and his brother/fellow actor Dave Franco are finally working together in the same film — and not like what they did in The Broken Tower.

Dave portrays Greg Sestero to James’ Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, the upcoming film about the cult catastrophe known as The Room. Sitting down in Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle’s studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, Dave discussed why it’s taken so long for them to collaborate.

“I don’t know, I didn’t want people to think I was riding his coattails. I just wanted to do my own thing,” he said. “To be completely honest, when I was first starting out, everyone knew who [James] was and so I just made a choice that I just wanted to do my own thing for a little while,” he added.

For Dave, The Disaster Artist finally “felt like the right time and the right project and the right dynamic” to accommodate both brothers’ talents in the same film.

The story chronicles the making of The Room, which has been dubbed “The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made.” James pressed Wiseau to see what he thought about his portrayal in The Disaster Artist, and Wiseau just laughed: “Oh, come on!”

Seth Rogen, Ari Graynor, Alison Brie, Jacki Weaver, and Josh Hutcherson also star in The Disaster Artist, which is directed by James from on a screenplay by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. The film will hit theaters on Dec. 1.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com