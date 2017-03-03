That '70s Show's Danny Masterson Is Being Investigated by LAPD Over Sexual Assault Claims

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department over sexual assault allegations, PEOPLE confirms.

“The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson,” LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division said in a statement. “Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000’s.”

Masterson played Steve Hyde on the comedy series and is a practicing Scientologist.

According to documents obtained by The Underground Bunker, journalist Tony Ortega’s blog about Scientology, the three women — who are reportedly also Scientologists — claim that the Church of Scientology pressured them not to contact authorities about their claims. Former Scientologist Leah Remini tells The Underground Bunker that her recent docuseries — Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath — prompted one of the women to come forward.



In a statement to PEOPLE, Masterson’s rep refuted the claims. The rep said one alleged incident occurred when the actor was in a six-year relationship with the alleged victim.

“We are aware of [redacted]’s 16-year-old allegations. It was only after [redacted] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend,” Masterson’s rep said.

“When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him … In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand [redacted] made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent,” the statement continues.

The statement concludes: “We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and that the LAPD interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit. Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [redacted] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini.”

The Church of Scientology did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.