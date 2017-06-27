The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Weds Hayes Robbins

Danielle Panabaker is married!

The Flash star, 29, and fiancé Hayes Robbins tied the knot on Saturday, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“6.24.17 Happiest day of my life,” Panabaker captioned her wedding photo Monday on Twitter and Instagram.

6.24.17 Happiest day of my life pic.twitter.com/Vq080SBF2o — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) June 26, 2017

The actress’ Flash castmates and fellow CW stars were in attendance. Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Katie Cassidy and Victor Garber celebrated the nuptials with the couple, according to Entertainment Tonight.

PEOPLE learned exclusively in June 2016 that Panabaker and entertainment attorney Robbins were engaged.

The newlyweds met through mutual friends a few years ago and got engaged in Greece during their recent vacation.

“A trip I will never forget!” The Flash actress captioned one of her Greece snapshots on Instagram in late June.