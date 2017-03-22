Carrie Ann Inaba Honors Her 'Favorite Person' Florence Henderson: 'Life Is Short But Love Is Forever'

Florence Henderson will always be remembered by her Dancing with the Stars family.

Carrie Ann Inaba took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a special tribute to the late Brady Brunch star, who died last November at the age of 82.

“I had to take some time last night with my favorite person, Florence Henderson,” wrote Inaba, 49, as the caption to a photo of herself crouching down towards Henderson’s honorary star on the DWTS ballroom floor, which includes her name, season number and the show’s iconic Mirrorball.

“We have a star on the floor in her honor,” continued Inaba. “I miss her person but will always feel her beautiful spirit in presence. Life is short but love is forever. Rest In Peace Beautiful Angel… #florencehenderson #dwts #rip #angel.”

I had to take some time last night with my favorite person, Florence Henderson. We have a star on the floor in her honor. I miss her person but will always feel her beautiful spirit in presence. Life is short but love is forever. ❤ Rest In Peace Beautiful Angel…🙏 #florencehenderson #dwts #rip #angel A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Henderson competed on season 11 of the reality series alongside pro partner Corky Ballas, and went on to make multiple guest appearances on season 23 — in performances, at practices and in the audience — when her Brady Bunch costar Maureen McCormick competed with Artem Chigvintsev.

Ahead of Monday’s season 24 premiere, host Tom Bergeron took to Instagram to showcase the tribute.

A lovely addition to our ballroom in memory of a lovely lady. @dancingabc #dwts A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

“A lovely addition to our ballroom in memory of a lovely lady,” he wrote.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.