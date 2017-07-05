Damon Wayans, Jr. kicked off the Fourth of July with some fireworks of his own.

The 34-year-old comedian and former New Girl star made a joke about race on Twitter Tuesday that appeared to inspire the ire of many of his followers, who criticized him for allegedly lacking of patriotism (among other things).

“Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day,” Wayans wrote in a tweet that has received more than 1,600 comments.

Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

“When I think of all the men and women who have died for our independence, laughter does not come to mind,” wrote one user.

“You just live in the best country in the world. You should thank God that you live in America,” said another.

Many veterans also expressed their outrage, including one who wrote, “Maybe you can join the military so you can show a little more appreciation of the freedom I and my patriot brothers provide for you.”

Maybe you can join the military so you can show a little more appreciation of the freedom I and my patriot brothers provide for you. — Ralph Mercado (@ralph_ralph1156) July 4, 2017

Oh so you're just not American anymore? Crazy how you bash the country that made you rich and famous. — Louden (@SharpSteez) July 4, 2017

Thanks from a former huge fan. What a guy — Amy Dianne (@AmyDianne5) July 4, 2017

You have the option to leave at any time Damon. Ingrates like yourself reap this Nation's bounty while bitching about being suppressed. #USA pic.twitter.com/RjhBkYG7Nb — Mr. Bandy Shanks™ (@The_Mad_Rebel) July 4, 2017

At least you dont live and prosper within that system at all. Otherwise it would seem pretty a pretty hypocritical thing to say. — Mister D Bag (@RacerBoy17) July 4, 2017

Unbelievable. You just live in the best country in the world. You should thank God that you live in America. — James Dudley (@jamesdudley45) July 4, 2017

When I think of all the men and women who have died for our independence, laughter does not come to mind. — jan (@ricknjan) July 4, 2017

I sure am! Unfortunately it also provides your no talent sad excuse for an American, the freedom to say as you wish. Maybe take another look — Frank (@ffb1234) July 4, 2017

A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren't illegal. — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: TV Revivals We Want to See

For his part, Wayans stood by his words.

“Yep, it was a joke,” he told one critic. “But feel free to be offended by it. ;)”

He also replied to a user who viewed Wayans’ tweet as “just another example of Hollywood talking down to Americans.”

“They hate this country and their fans,” the user wrote. “#FabrictedRacism sadly returns.”

Wayans remained defensive, calling his tweet, “a joke some took too personally.”

“So what,” he said. “Jokes aren’t illegal.”