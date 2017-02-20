Cynthia Bailey Celebrates the Big 5-0 with a Naked Picture: 'Let's Do This'

Hello 50. Nice to meet you. Let's do this🖤 #50Cynt Photo: @bobbyquillard A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:12am PST

A birthday suit for the birthday girl Cynthia Bailey!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star turned 50 on Sunday, taking to Instagram to document her birthday festivities with one very naked picture.

“Hello 50. Nice to meet you. Let’s do this,” she captioned the sepia-toned nude photograph of herself perched on the edge of a sofa, looking back at the camera sultrily and rocking full, voluminous hair.

The Bravo star celebrated the day in Beverly Hills, later taking to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a sparkly dress and heels.

“So far I am loving 50. It’s day 1 and it was a pretty epic day,” she gushed, adding her birthday hashtag, “#50Cynt.”

Last week, Bailey told Entertainment Tonight that she plans on taking an exotic trip to celebrate her birthday at some point.

“Eventually, I’m going to Thailand for a spiritual retreat,” she explained. “You know, I have lots of drama … Time to eat, pray, love! Feed some elephants.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.