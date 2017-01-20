Cuba Gooding Jr. Files for Divorce from Wife Sara Kapfer After More Than 20 Years of Marriage: Report

Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from his wife Sara Kapfer, according to TMZ.

The filing comes nearly three years after Kapfer filed for legal separation from Gooding Jr. in April 2014 citing irreconcilable differences. In the 2014 documents, Kapfer sought joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children (at the time) and also requested spousal support.

According to TMZ, the American Crime Story actor is asking for joint legal custody and physical custody of their daughter — Piper, 10 — and is willing to pay spousal support. He is also requesting that he keep all of his earnings from the date Kapfer filed for separation.

Gooding Jr., 49, and Kapfer were high school sweethearts and had three children together — sons Spencer and Mason and daughter, Piper — throughout their 20-plus years of marriage. They dated for seven years before tying the knot on Mar. 13, 1994.

A rep for Gooding Jr. did not immediately respond to a PEOPLE request for comment.