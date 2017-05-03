It's Here! The Ultimate Crossword Game App for Every Pop Culture Fan 

Get ready to put your knowledge of all things Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and Blake Lively (and more celebs!) to the test.

Crosswords With Friends — your soon-to-be go-to puzzle game app — is partnering up with PEOPLE to bring you the best of pop culture quizzes in, well, crossword form.

The app, which can be integrated with your Words With Friends account (the best of both worlds!), will have you competing with your fellow entertainment-savvy friends on timely celebrity news in an effort to make your way up the leaderboard. Because no fan should keep fun talk-show tidbits about Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds’ bromance to herself.

Crosswords With Friends comes following the mega success of Words With Friends, one of the world’s most popular games, which reigns supreme among wordsmiths and grammar aficionados alike. And if this is any indication of what’s to come for its spin-off app, Crosswords With Friends is sure to be a hit.

A new puzzle debuts on the Crosswords With Friends app every day, with daily-themed topics that cover movies, TV, nostalgia, top 40 hits, sports and, of course, fresh PEOPLE-specific content each Sunday.

So, what are you waiting for?

Crosswords With Friends is available to download for free today on the App Store and Google Play.