Criss Angel Rushed to Hospital After Losing Consciousness Onstage in Stunt Gone Wrong: Reports

Just a few minutes into Criss Angel’s Las Vegas show Mindfreak Live!, the famous illusionist reportedly became unconsciousness while performing his double-straitjacket act, according to guests at the show.

The 90-minute showcase came to an abrupt halt on Friday evening at the Luxor hotel, and Angel, 49, was rushed to the ER at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, according to TMZ. He was discharged hours later.

A rep for Angel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Back in 2013, Angel suffered a shoulder injury when he performed a similar stunt in New York City’s Times Square, forcing a 10-week hiatus of his show Believe. The act requires him to hang upside down while buckled into a double-straitjacketed harness.

Members in the audience took to social media to report Friday’s accident, also sharing that they were given full refunds after the show.

Bizarre…20 min into Criss Angel's performance they did a force cancellation due to some malfunction?! Hope everything is okay #CrissAngel — Ariel Jordan (@airjordan7) March 11, 2017

Update: They are giving full refunds. Criss Angel lost consciousness in mid-air. — Ryan Perez (@RyanPerez___) March 11, 2017

went to a @CrissAngel show and I think he almost died. they had to cancel the show after like 15 mins. hope he's cool though — will iv of ap💕✨ (@WillIVMusic) March 11, 2017

Tickets for both the 7 and 9:30 p.m. performances remain on sale.

Las Vegas Review Journal reporter John Katsilometes tweeted Saturday: “Am now confidently told ‘things are going on as scheduled’ for @crissangel. His crew is prepared to be onstage tonight @LuxorLV.”