Crazy Playboy Mansion Stories: Jack Nicholson's Secret Passageway, Partying with Donald Trump and More

ACTOR TONY CURTIS CONFIDED TO A BUTLER ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MARILYN MONROE

"I was by myself in the pantry - the heartbeat of the mansion – when Tony Curtis came to me and asked if I’d join him for dinner," longtime Playboy Mansion butler Mitch Rosen reminisced in an interview with The Telegraph. "He said, 'Did I ever tell you about the time I worked on Some Like it Hot? [Costar] Jack Lemmon was so angry that Marilyn Monroe and I were sleeping together that he used to throw temper tantrums on the set!'

"I couldn't believe what he was telling me," said Rosen. "I'll cherish that anecdote, and the fact I was a part of the place, for the rest of my life."