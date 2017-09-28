Celebrity
Crazy Playboy Mansion Stories: Jack Nicholson's Secret Passageway, Partying with Donald Trump and More
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who passed away at the age of 91, bought the Playboy Mansion in 1971 for $1.1 million
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
JACK NICHOLSON HAD A SECRET UNDERGROUND PASSAGEWAY TO THE MANSION …
… and so did a few other celebs. It may come as no surprise, considering they were Mansion regulars, but according to blueprints found by Playboy staffers, underground passageways were built inside the homes of A-listers Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty (pictured), Kirk Douglas and James Caan back in the 1970s. "They both love women," Hefner told PEOPLE of former Mansion fixtures Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson.
DONALD TRUMP PREVIOUSLY HUNG OUT AT THE MANSION
"He was just there, just hanging like Bill Maher," Pauly Shore told radio host Joe Rogan about partying with Donald Trump at the Playboy Mansion. "It was some Easter egg night or day s—, and he was in a suit and talking to girls."
RIHANNA & LEONARDO DICAPRIO REPORTEDLY MADE OUT AT A PARTY
They might not have confirmed their relationship status, but rumor has it that the hitmaker and Oscar winner got cozy and shared a kiss during a birthday party celebrating designer Nikki Erwin in 2015.
DONALD TRUMP ESCORTED THE APPRENTICE TEAM TO THE MANSION
In a 2006 episode of The Apprentice, Trump treated one of the teams to a party at the Playboy Mansion after winning a challenge. Contestant Surya Yalamanchili recounted the experience for a Politico article, adding that following a fireside chat with Hefner, the winning team — along with Trump — headed to the backyard where they were met with dozens of Playmates. "It's hard for me to tell which of these girls are yours, and which ones are mine," Trump reportedly said to the Playboy mogul.
THE PARTIES WERE JUST AS WILD AS YOU IMAGINE
"It was a very sexy time," Playboy cover model Pamela Anderson told FHM of her time at the Mansion. "It was all wild, but respectful." While she says "a kiss-and-tell is not my style," the star did offer up one tidbit of the overall vibe. "The men were elegant, and you wanted to badly get the most charismatic man to notice you," she said. "Girls were everywhere, giggling and laughing."
YES, ORGIES HAPPENED IN THE GROTTO
"When I was a Playmate, it was like a library. It was really, really strict. But now when I go there — or a few years ago — it's an orgy," Jenny McCarthy, who was a Playmate over two decades ago, revealed on Watch What Happens Live of the famed grotto (a cave-like structure with a pool) at the Mansion parties. "But it's not sexy. It's, like, David Hasselhoff with an 18-year-old. It's not pretty. It's really gross."
… BUT SEX DIDN'T ALWAYS GO DOWN AT THE MANSION
While Hefner's longtime girlfriend Barbie Benton, whom he dated from 1968 to 1976, admitted there were plenty of A-listers either partying or visiting the Mansion, sex wasn't always something that went down in those moments. "It was not a place that people came necessarily to have sex," she revealed. "Everybody always got a free dinner and many people would just come for a meal and movie — Friday night was always movie night. Hef would never charge anyone."
BILL COSBY ALLEGEDLY DATED A PLAYMATE WHILE HE WAS MARRIED
"I didn't know whether he was married or not — I was 18 I wasn't about to ask him," Benton said of Cosby (pictured here at the International Bunny of the Year Awards in 1974), adding that the comedian — whom she says was one of the first people she met after arriving at the mansion in the '60s — had a steady Playmate girlfriend. "It was unusual for a family man to be at the Mansion — especially as regularly as Cosby was."
ACTOR TONY CURTIS CONFIDED TO A BUTLER ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MARILYN MONROE
"I was by myself in the pantry - the heartbeat of the mansion – when Tony Curtis came to me and asked if I’d join him for dinner," longtime Playboy Mansion butler Mitch Rosen reminisced in an interview with The Telegraph. "He said, 'Did I ever tell you about the time I worked on Some Like it Hot? [Costar] Jack Lemmon was so angry that Marilyn Monroe and I were sleeping together that he used to throw temper tantrums on the set!'
"I couldn't believe what he was telling me," said Rosen. "I'll cherish that anecdote, and the fact I was a part of the place, for the rest of my life."