Unicorns! Fingerlings! Halo Top! The Craziest Fads of 2017
Some already came and went. Others may become classics. Let’s raise a Prosecco Popsicle to that!
By People Staff
Posted on
More
1 of 20
SHEET MASKS
The Korean beauty trend gained a following among mortals and celebrities like Mindy Kaling (above). While not a substitute for serums, they're easy and portable and boost hydration.
2 of 20
INSTANT POT
This four-in-one cooker has a cult following. Throw out your slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker and yogurt maker.
3 of 20
THE UNICORN CRAZE
In April Starbucks offered a color-changing Frappuccino made with pink powder, mango syrup and sour blue drizzle. From there Unicorn hair, T-shirts and paraphernalia became a hallmark of 2017.
4 of 20
FIDGET SPINNERS
The novelty of '17, these pocket-size metal spinning toys were suddenly everywhere, and then they were passé.
5 of 20
ROMPHIMS
Some M.B.A. students broke the Internet with their rompers for dudes with a pee-friendly zipper fly. They launched a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of $10,000 but raised nearly $400,000 within days.
6 of 20
SALT LAMPS
They're hot because they're said to clean the air, increase energy and improve mood, but "I haven't seen any large studies that would confirm this," integrative-medicine doctor Svetlana Kogan told Today.
7 of 20
AVOCADO HAND
Called a global phenomenon by The Times of London, self-inflicted stab wounds from poor cutting techniques of the fad fruit resulted in injuries that at times required surgery.
8 of 20
HOMEMADE SLIME
Stores couldn't keep Elmer's glue on shelves thanks to this DIY trend for kids. The basic recipe called for Borax, glue, food coloring and water.
9 of 20
MILLENNIAL PINK
The color of '17 in fashion and design, it was described by The Guardian as "a grapefruit shade of apricotty salmon." You know it when you see it, and you see it every day.
10 of 20
L.O.L. SURPRISE TOYS
The hardest-to-get toy of the season is a doll that comes in a ball with seven layers of packaging. A supersize version sells for $70 but is going for more than $100 on eBay.
11 of 20
HALO TOP ICE CREAM
The low-cal confection outsold the biggest ice-cream brands. There's something irresistible about permission to eat the whole pint.
12 of 20
IKEA BAGS DIY FASHION
After designer Demna Gvasalia created a $2,145 leather version of the FRAKTA bag, fashion enthusiasts used the 99-cent originals to make backpacks, caps and dresses.
13 of 20
MONKEY FINGERLINGS
This hot high-tech toy hangs off a finger and reacts to sound, motion and touch. "We are trying to build a whole line with different animals and accessories," the brand manager told CNBC.
14 of 20
PROSECCO POPSICLES
Made famous by N.Y.C.'s Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar, the photogenic frozen treat was the cocktail of the summer.
15 of 20
PUSSYHATS
Inspired by Donald Trump's comments in the 2005 Access Hollywood video, these pink hats were worn by thousands of women marching on Washington, D.C., Jan. 21.
16 of 20
FAST-FOOD FASHION
KFC may have an online store, but this onesie (owned by Chrissy Teigen) comes from Scruffy Swanks. Also in the game: McDonald's, which rolled out a McDelivery collection to launch a delivery service in some cities, and Taco Bell, whose collaboration with Forever 21 included bodysuits, hoodies and T-shirts. Saucy!
17 of 20
PORGS
Designed for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, these adorable sea birds are native to the planet Ahch-To and available in toy form at the likes of Amazon.com and Toys R Us.
18 of 20
HYGGE
Pronounced "hoo-guh," Hygge is the Danish art of getting cozy. It became a lifestyle trend exemplified by sweatpants, fireplaces, warm socks, mittens, hot drinks, comfort food and more.
19 of 20
SNAPCHAT HOT DOG
The dancing hot dog, released last summer, quickly became an Internet meme. It was so popular it had its own Wikipedia page, which states that it was removed from Snapchat Sept. 8. for no special reason. RIP.
20 of 20
THE KETO DIET
Called "the holy grail of good health and weight loss" by some pros, the low-carb plan emphasizes meat, fish, leafy greens, high-fat dairy, nuts, seeds, avocados and berries.