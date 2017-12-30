Unicorns! Fingerlings! Halo Top! The Craziest Fads of 2017

Some already came and went. Others may become classics. Let’s raise a Prosecco Popsicle to that!

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

SHEET MASKS

The Korean beauty trend gained a following among mortals and celebrities like Mindy Kaling (above). While not a substitute for serums, they're easy and portable and boost hydration.

instant pot

INSTANT POT

This four-in-one cooker has a cult following. Throw out your slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker and yogurt maker.

STARBUCKS

THE UNICORN CRAZE

In April Starbucks offered a color-changing Frappuccino made with pink powder, mango syrup and sour blue drizzle. From there Unicorn hair, T-shirts and paraphernalia became a hallmark of 2017.

ZUMA

FIDGET SPINNERS

The novelty of '17, these pocket-size metal spinning toys were suddenly everywhere, and then they were passé.

romphim viral fashion kickstarter
Courtesy Kickstarter

ROMPHIMS

Some M.B.A. students broke the Internet with their rompers for dudes with a pee-friendly zipper fly. They launched a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of $10,000 but raised nearly $400,000 within days.

Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS/Getty

SALT LAMPS

They're hot because they're said to clean the air, increase energy and improve mood, but "I haven't seen any large studies that would confirm this," integrative-medicine doctor Svetlana Kogan told Today.

Getty

AVOCADO HAND 

Called a global phenomenon by The Times of London, self-inflicted stab wounds from poor cutting techniques of the fad fruit resulted in injuries that at times required surgery.

MamiGibbs/Getty

HOMEMADE SLIME

Stores couldn't keep Elmer's glue on shelves thanks to this DIY trend for kids. The basic recipe called for Borax, glue, food coloring and water.

Away

MILLENNIAL PINK

The color of '17 in fashion and design, it was described by The Guardian as "a grapefruit shade of apricotty salmon." You know it when you see it, and you see it every day.

Courtesy Toys R Us

L.O.L. SURPRISE TOYS

The hardest-to-get toy of the season is a doll that comes in a ball with seven layers of packaging. A supersize version sells for $70 but is going for more than $100 on eBay.

Halo Top

HALO TOP ICE CREAM

The low-cal confection outsold the biggest ice-cream brands. There's something irresistible about permission to eat the whole pint.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty

IKEA BAGS DIY FASHION

After designer Demna Gvasalia created a $2,145 leather version of the FRAKTA bag, fashion enthusiasts used the 99-cent originals to make backpacks, caps and dresses.

WowWee Fingerlings

MONKEY FINGERLINGS

This hot high-tech toy hangs off a finger and reacts to sound, motion and touch. "We are trying to build a whole line with different animals and accessories," the brand manager told CNBC.

Getty

PROSECCO POPSICLES

Made famous by N.Y.C.'s Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar, the photogenic frozen treat was the cocktail of the summer.

Cyndi Monaghan/Getty

PUSSYHATS

Inspired by Donald Trump's comments in the 2005 Access Hollywood video, these pink hats were worn by thousands of women marching on Washington, D.C., Jan. 21.

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

FAST-FOOD FASHION

KFC may have an online store, but this onesie (owned by Chrissy Teigen) comes from Scruffy Swanks. Also in the game: McDonald's, which rolled out a McDelivery collection to launch a delivery service in some cities, and Taco Bell, whose collaboration with Forever 21 included bodysuits, hoodies and T-shirts. Saucy!

 

Ed Miller/2017 LucasFilm Ltd.

PORGS

Designed for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, these adorable sea birds are native to the planet Ahch-To and available in toy form at the likes of Amazon.com and Toys R Us.

Getty

HYGGE 

Pronounced "hoo-guh," Hygge is the Danish art of getting cozy. It became a lifestyle trend exemplified by sweatpants, fireplaces, warm socks, mittens, hot drinks, comfort food and more.

Snapchat

SNAPCHAT HOT DOG

The dancing hot dog, released last summer, quickly became an Internet meme. It was so popular it had its own Wikipedia page, which states that it was removed from Snapchat Sept. 8. for no special reason. RIP.

Getty

THE KETO DIET

Called "the holy grail of good health and weight loss" by some pros, the low-carb plan emphasizes meat, fish, leafy greens, high-fat dairy, nuts, seeds, avocados and berries.

