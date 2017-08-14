Can You Match the Courtroom Sketch to the Celebrity?

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Some are spot-on, while some are tougher than you think
By Kate Hogan
Posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:42pm EDT
Taylor Swift Groping Trial: A Timeline of Everything That's Happened in Court
1 of 20
The singer took the stand in Denver federal court in August 2017 to testify against the man she alleges groped her in 2013.
2 of 20
TAYLOR SWIFT
3 of 20
In 2005, the actress testified in a case surrounding the exclusivity of her wedding photos.
4 of 20
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES
5 of 20
The rocker pled guilty to disorderly conduct in N.Y.C. in 2004 after hitting a fan with a microphone stand that she launched into a crowd during a concert.
6 of 20
COURTNEY LOVE
7 of 20
When Hunter Tylo sued the producers behind Melrose Place for firing her while pregnant, this fellow actress (and mom) took the stand.
8 of 20
HEATHER LOCKLEAR
9 of 20
The actress and her equally famous husband took their custody debate to a Los Angeles county court in 2005.
10 of 20
KIM BASINGER
11 of 20
The actress was sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating the terms of her probation in 2010.
12 of 20
LINDSAY LOHAN
13 of 20
The former reality star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of drugs in Glendale, California, in 2007.
14 of 20
NICOLE RICHIE
15 of 20
Richie's former pal was sentenced to 45 days in jail after a judge ruled that she violated of the terms of her probation in an alcohol-related reckless driving case.
16 of 20
PARIS HILTON
17 of 20
A sketch of the star quaterback in a Manhattan federal courthouse discussing "deflategate" in 2015 launched a thousand memes.
18 of 20
TOM BRADY
19 of 20
In 2002, the '90s star was found guilty of grand theft and vandalism after she was caught shoplifting at a Los Angeles Saks Fifth Avenue store.
20 of 20
WINONA RYDER
Carole Radziwill Faces Split Rumors as Pal Says Relationship with Adam Kenworthy Is 'Not a Conventional Situation'
The Sisterhood Is Alive and Well! How the Cast Has Stayed Close All These Years