Can You Match the Courtroom Sketch to the Celebrity?

Taylor Swift's Trial: See the Courtroom Sketches
Jeff Kandyba/AP

The singer took the stand in Denver federal court in August 2017 to testify against the man she alleges groped her in 2013. 

Larry Busacca/Getty

TAYLOR SWIFT

REX/Shutterstock

In 2005, the actress testified in a case surrounding the exclusivity of her wedding photos. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES

REX/Shutterstock

The rocker pled guilty to disorderly conduct in N.Y.C. in 2004 after hitting a fan with a microphone stand that she launched into a crowd during a concert.

COURTNEY LOVE

REX/Shutterstock

When Hunter Tylo sued the producers behind Melrose Place for firing her while pregnant, this fellow actress (and mom) took the stand. 

REX/Shutterstock

HEATHER LOCKLEAR

Mona Edwards/AP

The actress and her equally famous husband took their custody debate to a Los Angeles county court in 2005. 

Todd Williamson/Getty

KIM BASINGER

Mona Shafer Edwards/AP

The actress was sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating the terms of her probation in 2010.

Splash News

LINDSAY LOHAN

Mona Edwards/AP

The former reality star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of drugs in Glendale, California, in 2007.

Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

NICOLE RICHIE

Mona Shafer Edwards/AP

Richie's former pal was sentenced to 45 days in jail after a judge ruled that she violated of the terms of her probation in an alcohol-related reckless driving case.

Andres Iglesias Rodriguez/Getty

PARIS HILTON

Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

A sketch of the star quaterback in a Manhattan federal courthouse discussing "deflategate" in 2015 launched a thousand memes. 

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty

TOM BRADY

REX/Shutterstock

In 2002, the '90s star was found guilty of grand theft and vandalism after she was caught shoplifting at a Los Angeles Saks Fifth Avenue store. 

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

WINONA RYDER

