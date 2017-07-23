Corinne Olympios Hits the Pool in a Bikini After Confirming She'll Return for Bachelor in Paradise Reunion

Corinne Olympios was spotted out in her Miami hometown on Saturday, soaking up some sun in a bikini with a tiny pink top and white bottoms.

The 25-year-old reality star went makeup free during the pool session while sporting a Miami Heat hat.

The relaxing outing comes just days after Olympios confirmed that she will return for the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special that will be televised later this summer.

“I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special,” Olympios said.

The announcement followed a tumultuous time for the star, as she found herself at the center of a media storm after a sexual encounter between her and fellow BiP castmate DeMario Jackson resulted in officials briefly halting filming on the show’s fourth season.

Days after production was shut down by Warner Bros. to investigate the “misconduct” and all of the contestants were sent home, Olympios and Jackson both retained legal counsel and released statements.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” Olympios said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

Ten days after announcing that production had been halted, Warner Bros. addressed the controversy, announcing that the investigation into the situation was complete and concluding that there was no evidence of misconduct.

Corinne Olympios’ Lawyers End Investigation into Bachelor in Paradise Misconduct Claims with No Lawsuit

However, Olympios’ legal team launched a separate investigation, which they completed shortly after Warner Bros’ investigation. According to Olympios, she was satisfied with how her lawyers completed their investigation and with the changes that producers were implementing on the sets of the popular Bachelor spin-off.

Although Olympios was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise this summer for regular episodes, she declined the offer. “I respectfully made the decision not to return,” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the end of June. Jackson also turned down an offer to return to the show to continue filming as a castmember.

Earlier this month, Jackson revealed that he will be returning for the BiP and Bachelorette: Men Tell All reunion shows.

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise will kick off its two-night premiere on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., and continue on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m., both on ABC.