Corinne Olympios Says She’s Broken Up With Jordan Gielchinsky and Is ‘Seeing Someone New’

Corinne Olympios and boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky have broken up — and the Bachelor star has apparently already moved on.

At the U.S. launch party for Showpo at Hollywood’s NeueHouse, Olympios revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she’s in a new relationship after splitting from Gielchinsky, the president of Giel York Tobacco Corporation.

“We are not together anymore. I am seeing someone else,” the 24-year-old reality star said, remaining tight-lipped on her mystery man’s identity.

Gielchinsky had remained supportive of Olympios during her Bachelor in Paradise scandal, which saw production of the hit ABC series in Sayulita, Mexico, temporarily shut down as an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct between Olympios and DeMario Jackson was launched.

“I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it,” he told E! News in June as the scandal unfolded.

“I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne,” he added. “The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I.”

Producers at Warner Bros. Television ultimately found no misconduct and filming resumed on Bachelor and Paradise, though neither Olympios or Jackson returned to the show. He sat down with Chris Harrison for a one-on-one conversation for the show’s Aug. 15th episode, telling the longtime host “I know I’m not that monster that they’re trying to portray on TV.”

“Like Michelle Obama said, ‘When they go low, you go high.’ It was hard to go high,” he admitted. “I had to do it because I train and mentor children and I can’t tell them to be something that I’m not. That’s what kept me going – and great family, friends, school teachers, people at the gym … it was just crazy to see the response from them. My castmates – Alexis, Raven, I think I FaceTimed Taylor every single day. There was so much love. I was extremely humbled.”

On Tuesday, Olympios will have her chance to speak about the incident in a similar sit-down.

“It’s going to be really great finally being able to tell my side of things,” the told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think when anything like that happens to someone, I could only hope that you grow as a person and learn a lot about yourself, which I did. I’m just always positive. I’m a really positive person.”

“I’m still good ol’ Corinne. I just hope everyone still loves everything I’m doing,” she continued. “I have no problem with Bachelor Nation. I love Bachelor Nation. I am Bachelor Nation.”

And though things didn’t work out on Bachelor in Paradise, Olympios is not done with television. “I do have a [reality] show in the works, and I’m also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers,” she said.