Corey Bohan Responds to Audrina Patridge’s Restraining Order as She Requests to Make Him Move out of Their Home

Audrina Patridge has requested a modification in her domestic violence case against estranged husband Corey Bohan, while he has filed a response to her restraining order.

In new court documents filed on Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE, Patridge, 32, writes: “On Sept. 18 this court granted me a temporary restraining order, including orders that [Bohan] stay at least 100 yards away from my home, work, vehicle, etc. However the court did not grant an order [mandating that he] move out of my real property.”

Patridge claims she purchased the property prior to her and Bohan, 35, getting married in November 2016. In addition, The Hills alum says their prenup states that the house “is my separate property” and that Bohan “shall not acquire any interest in my real or personal property.”

Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan, citing irreconcilable differences, on Wednesday due to an alleged domestic violence incident. She filed for a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order against the professional BMX dirt bike rider Monday.

The pair share 13-month-old daughter Kirra together.

“I fled my home with our daughter [on Sept. 6], and have been staying with my parents because of [Bohan’s] abusive behavior,” Patridge says in her request. “[Bohan] is holding all of my personal possessions and my home hostage, knowing he has no claim whatsoever to this property.”

Adding, “Accompanied by my father, Mark Patridge, I attempted to gain access to my home on Sept. 19 … When we arrived at my house, I was shocked that [Bohan] had installed cameras throughout the house. My brother was also present. The restraining orders prohibit [Bohan] from keeping me under surveillance.”

However, Bohan says otherwise in his response to Patridge’s restraining order filing.

“On Sept. 19, [Patridge] and her family members showed up at the residence, literally banging in the house through the garage door after I texted stay out in the front of the house … and started harassing me,” he claims.

Court documents show a photo of him and Patridge’s father Mark “in my living room raising his arms at me, trying to instigate a fight.”

Bohan, who states that he pays for maintenance and utilities, says that his estranged wife has not lived in the property for three weeks and that there are only “two” cameras — a nanny camera and a camera near the entrance — in the house that “[Patridge] has known about for months.”

“[Patridge] is ignoring the fact that the temporary restraining order is a stay-away from her current home, which is at her parent’s home, not the family residence,” he continues.

Bohan also says Patridge’s attorney is denying him an alternative visit with daughter Kirra due to his scheduled court appearance being on the same day and time of his originally scheduled visit.

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18 along with the restraining order, 32-year-old Patridge chronicles multiple instances of emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan. “I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter,” the Prey Swim designer alleged in the documents.

Patridge and Bohan began dating in 2008, spending several years together on and off before dramatically splitting on her VH1 reality show, Audrina, in 2011. By December 2011, however, Patridge was gushing to PEOPLE that her romance with Bohan was thriving after leaving TV behind.

The pair got engaged in November 2015, when Bohan popped the question at the Summit House in Orange County, California. Seven months later, the couple welcomed Kirra Max in June 2016 before tying the knot in Hawaii in November of last year.