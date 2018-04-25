Are They or Aren't They? We Investigate the Status of 7 Celeb Couples Who Are Confusing Everyone

For every Hollywood couple that is the definition of relationship goals, there are three more that we just can’t keep up with. Are they definitely dating? Have they secretly broken up? Are they off or on or some complicated combination of both?

Let’s investigate seven couples who are currently confusing us all to see if they are … or aren’t … or are somewhere in between.

JUSTIN BIEBER & SELENA GOMEZ

We begin, as always, with the quintessential On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couple: Jelena. After four tumultuous years, the couple split in 2014, only to be spotted hanging out together again in 2017, after Gomez broke up with The Weeknd. By October 2017, the pair was spotted having breakfast and attending church together in Los Angeles.

From there, the former flames continued to inspire rumors of a reconciliation, thanks to bike riding, ice cream and hockey dates — Gomez was spotted wearing the singer’s New Jersey Devils jersey after cheering her beau on at a game.

An insider close to the pair told PEOPLE at the time, “Justin is happy Selena is single. He hopes to regain her trust so they can get back together.” Though nothing is official yet, Bieber is apparently determined to win back her heart. “They have so much to catch up on,” said the source. “They dealt with things separately this year that made them different people. It wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together.”

However, in December 2017, there seemed to be tension between Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey. After the mother and daughter unfollowed each other on Instagram, a source close to the family shared with PEOPLE exclusively that the mother-daughter duo’s estrangement was not just because of the singer’s reunion with Bieber.

“Selena’s mom is still not happy about Justin,” added a Bieber source of Teefey. “It’s definitely causing some family conflicts. It’s been hard on Selena. She really believes Justin has changed and wishes her family would trust her.”

Shortly afterward, multiple sources revealed to PEOPLE that the couple were receiving guidance about their relationship from Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz. “They don’t want to repeat the same patterns as before,” said the Gomez insider. “They’ve clearly had issues in the past.”

Despite that, the pair celebrated New Year’s 2018 together in Mexico, before jetting down to Jamaica in order to celebrate Bieber’s father’s wedding.

They were spotted packing on the PDA in the Caribbean; two months later, Gomez made their relationship Instagram official in order to celebrate Bieber’s birthday. “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” she wrote at the time.

Later that month, though, it seemed as if Bieber and Gomez’s relationship had cooled off. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE in March 2018 that the couple — who were never officially back together — “weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” said the Bieber source. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal, and they will probably be fine soon again.”

“They’re not on a break because of her relationship with her mom. They have their own issues and are always on and off,” a second source added about Gomez’s mother’s public disapproval of the relationship. “She wouldn’t base her relationship off of what her mom thinks.”

At the end of March, Bieber was spotted getting close to model Baskin Champion (with one source confirming to PEOPLE that the model had spent the night at Bieber’s house), but a friend quickly revealed that he was still hung up on his ex. “He isn’t dating. He thinks and talks about Selena all the time,” the friend told PEOPLE. “The chapter with her is definitely not finished.” Another source also added: “He loves her. He wants her back.”

Gomez, in the meantime, appears to be focusing on her own well-being since splitting from Bieber again. A source told PEOPLE that the singer “isn’t focusing on the negativity. She’s just trying to enjoy herself and is spending quality time with her friends. She’s happy and healthy.”

LILI REINHART & COLE SPROUSE

The Riverdale costars — who play couple Betty and Jughead on the hit CW show — first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, when Sprouse shared a photo of his on-screen girlfriend lying in a field of flowers on Instagram. Then, in July, the two were reportedly canoodling, holding hands and kissing at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con bash in San Diego.

However, the pair have made it a point to not address the rumors in an effort to keep their private life, well, private.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and, for me, I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Sprouse told PEOPLE in November as part of the Sexiest Man Alive issue. “I think that in many ways, it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry on-screen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

“Because whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are, in my opinion, a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” he explained. “So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

Still, the pair sent fans into a frenzy in January 2018 when they were spotted on vacation together in Hawaii. In March, Sprouse dodged questions about dating Reinhart at PaleyFest in N.Y.C. when a fan asked the pair, “So, Cole and Lili, there’s been a lot of rumors of you guys dating. Are you dating?”

Sprouse responded: “Was that a question or statement? Because you’re right.” However, when the fan repeated her question, the actor responded simply with “no comment.”

In April, Reinhart and Sprouse were photographed kissing in public while on a trip to Paris for Rivercon, a three-day Riverdale fan convention. Later that month, Sprouse — who dabbles in photography when he’s not acting — posted a series of stunning photos of his rumored girlfriend on Instagram while on vacation in Mexico. For her part, Reinhart also shared a snap of Sprouse as the pair enjoyed a romantic horseback ride through the Mexican coast.

“Every time someone asks me about [the relationship], I make a decision then and there about whether I’m comfortable,” Reinhart revealed about staying mum in the May/June issue of Seventeen magazine. “It’s not like I’m in some kind of contract, but I’m not in the place where I want to talk about it, and that’s totally fine,” she continued. “It’s called a private life for a reason — it’s mine, and it’s special and sacred.”

SHAWN MENDES & HAILEY BALDWIN

Speculation that Baldwin was dating the heartthrob singer first began back in October, when they were spotted at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and enjoying dinner together a few days later. Not long afterward, a source told PEOPLE that Baldwin and Mendes were getting close at a Halloween party in Hollywood.

“[Mendes] had his arm around Hailey and stayed by her side all night,” the source told PEOPLE, adding that the duo left the bash together at 1 a.m. holding hands. While things were quiet between them for a while after that, they were also reportedly seen spending quality time together over the holidays in the singer’s hometown of Toronto.

In March, Baldwin opened up about Mendes to PEOPLE, calling him “amazing.” Describing how the pop star has been “working super hard” on new music, she said: “I think that it’s going to be incredible. He’s amazing, and I think that his music is also amazing.”

However, she refused to comment on whether or not the pair were together. “I just laugh most of it off. It’s quite funny to me, to be honest,” she shared. “I try to keep that side of my life as private as possible. I don’t feel like I have to explain myself to people because it’s my life.”

In April, both Baldwin and Mendes shared photos of each other on Instagram, sparking even more rumors of a romance. Mendes shared a snap of the two of them hanging out together; Baldwin later posted portraits of Mendes on Tumblr from his forthcoming appearance on her TBS show Drop the Mic.

THE WEEKND & BELLA HADID

After dating for two years, the model and singer called it quits in November 2016 — but a few months after breaking up with girlfriend Selena Gomez, The Weeknd sparked reconciliation rumors with his new album, My Dear Melancholy.

In his song “Wasted Times,” he brings up imagery of a girl who was an “equestrian,” which fans interpreted as a likely reference to Hadid, who was forced to give up on her dreams of competing in the 2016 Olympics in the equestrian shows due to her Lyme disease. The song’s lyrics also seemed to imply that The Weeknd was hoping for a second chance with his supermodel ex.

A few weeks later, at Coachella, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the exes were spotted packing on the PDA at Poppy nightclub’s pop-up. “The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long,” an onlooker said. “They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

A few days afterwards, however, Hadid denied hooking up with The Weeknd on social media, responding to an Instagram post by E! News with a simple “it wasn’t me.”

Most recently, a source told PEOPLE that despite reports of their desert hookup, The Weeknd isn’t dating anyone, and is simply enjoying the single life. The singer was also spotted hugging and walking around the festival with model — and Justin Bieber ex — Chantel Jeffries.

ZAC EFRON & ALEXANDRA DADDARIO

Since playing love interests in last year’s Baywatch, Efron and Daddario have been followed by rumors of a real-life romance. In May, the pair was spotted acting flirty at the MTV Movie Awards, though Daddario was quick to shut down speculation that they were more than friends.

“We work together closely; he’s my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends,” she told E!, before joking, “We would have very blue-eyed children, wouldn’t we?”

Despite that, the pair gushed about each other — and how attractive they each think they are — to PEOPLE not long afterward. “He had abs in places I didn’t know you could have abs,” Daddario said. “It wasn’t just like, ‘Oh, he’s hot’ — although he is! — but like, ‘Look how hard you worked for this character.'”

Efron also gushed about his costar’s blue eyes, saying: “Eyes are the window to the soul, so they say. She’s also really down-to-earth and grounded. She doesn’t care about fame or pop culture BS or anything like that. She’s just grounded and fun to hang out with. She’s just cool.”

Since then, both Efron and Daddario have posted photos of each other on social media that have helped fuel the rumor mill, including one Efron shared in September of Daddario lounging in a hotel bed. “#tbt Baywatch press. Smile. It’s contagious,” the actor captioned the photo.

In March 2018, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair are, indeed, seeing each other “on and off since their time working together on the movie last year, but they are not officially dating.”

Around the same time, the actors were spotted shopping together with their pups, and Efron posted a gushing message to his costar on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy birthday to one of the the most real, down to [earth], stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created #alexdaddario.”

In April, Efron commented on a snap that Daddario posted of herself with her beloved pup before heading to the Rampage premiere with this cheeky observation: “two hot bitches.”

EMMA WATSON & CHORD OVERSTREET

In early March, the Harry Potter alum was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Chord Overstreet, shocking fans everywhere who had no idea that the pair were even linked.

“They have been dating for a little bit now, but it’s still pretty new,” a source told PEOPLE. “They met through friends. They might seem like an odd match, but they actually have very similar personalities.”

The pair had previously been spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party together, though they had a group of friends with them.

LORDE & JACK ANTONOFF

After Antonoff split from his girlfriend of five years, Lena Dunham, rumors began swirling that he had moved on with his close friend and collaborator. However, the musician quickly took to social media to slam reports that he and Lorde were together, writing on Twitter, “Normally I would never address rumors, but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb heteronormative gossip. Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. With that said, I’m not seeing anyone.”

However, Antonoff’s post wasn’t enough to keep people from speculating about a possible romance, especially after the pair attended the 2018 Grammy Awards together, and were even spotted sharing an embrace at Clive Davis’ annual bash in January. Lorde, meanwhile, denied the rumors herself in February during an Instagram Live Q&A. “Guys … Jack and I are not dating, for the last time,” she said, according to E! News. “I love him, he’s awesome. But we’re not dating! Please!”

A few days later, the pair were spotted looking cozy in her native Auckland, New Zealand, where Antonoff’s band Bleachers was opening for Paramore. Still, a source told PEOPLE, “There’s nothing going on between Ella and Jack,” adding, “There’s not any type of romantic situation. They’re just friends. They really are just friends.”

The rumors seemed to die down shortly afterward — especially after Antonoff was seen cuddling with model Carlotta Kohl at a New York Knicks game in March — but kicked up once again in April, when Lorde invited Antonoff onstage with her at the Brooklyn, New York, stop of her tour, where the pair duetted to St. Vincent’s “New York” and goofed around onstage.

So … you have the facts. Now, we leave it up to you to decide.