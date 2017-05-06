Conrad Hilton Arrested on Charges of Grand Theft Auto and Restraining Order Violation

Conrad Hilton has been arrested again.

LAPD spokesperson Jenny Houser confirmed to PEOPLE that the 23-year-old heir to the Hilton family fortune was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of grand theft auto and violated a restraining order.

His bail has been set at $60,000, the LAPD told PEOPLE. It is not clear if he has retained an attorney.

The youngest brother of Paris, Nicky and Barron Hilton, Conrad had allegedly tried to break into the home of voice actress E.G. Daily, TMZ reports — violating a 2015 restraining order E.G.’s daughter, Hunter Daily Saloman, had against him.

Hunter and Conrad had dated previously, but split in 2015. He was arrested in June 2015 for violating the restraining order, after police found him inside Daily’s home.

A radio call came into police at 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, Houser said.

Prior to that, Conrad had allegedly gone to the home of Rick Salomon — Hunter’s father and E.G.’s ex-husband, TMZ reports. There, he allegedly stole Rick’s Bentley.

As fans of the Hilton family may remember, Rick had starred with Paris’ in her infamous 2004 sex tape.

Conrad last made headlines in Aug. 2016, when he was released from prison after serving two months for violating his parole.

He has been on parole since 2015, and previously admitted in court on June 6 to violating the terms of his parole by using drugs — including marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids and cocaine.

In March 2015, Conrad plead guilty to assault for making threats against both passengers and flight attendants on an international flight from London to Los Angeles in July 2014. According to a criminal report obtained by PEOPLE, witnesses reported that he shouted profanities at crew and passengers, including, “I am going to f—— kill you!”

The son of Kathy and Rick Hilton was ordered into a substance abuse treatment center in January 2016 for at least 90 days after allegedly failing drug tests and violating his parole.

In 2008, Conrad was arrested for a DUI after another driver observed his black Mercedes driving erratically on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Just 18 at the time, he was sentenced by a Malibu court to three years probation and two alcohol education classes — while his license was suspended for a year.