Colton Haynes Confirms Relationship with Celebrity Florist Jeff Leatham: ‘I Feel So Blessed’

Colton Haynes is officially off the market.

The former Teen Wolf star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a selfie with his beau Jeff Leatham, revealing that he feels “blessed” to have the celebrity florist in his life.

“It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man,” wrote Haynes, 28, who publicly came out as gay in early 2016. “I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf.”

Haynes first teased the relationship on Valentine’s Day last week, sharing a picture of the two from behind, embracing at sunset with red roses arranged in a heart shape on the ground around them.

“The most special day of my life. Thank you @jeffleatham,” he captioned the post. “We were actually in the clouds…speechless. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. #LoveWins Never be afraid to love harder.”

Leatham also took to Instagram to celebrate the special day, sharing a picture of a romantic set-up with balloons, candles and flowers and tagging Haynes in the post.

“Valentine’s – Real Life – Love,” he wrote. “Celebrate Love.”

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Haynes commented on the post. “Happy Valentines Day babe.”