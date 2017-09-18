Colin Jost Gushes Over Rumored Girlfriend Scarlett Johansson: ‘She’s Pretty Awesome’

Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost had nothing but great things to say about rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

After confirming he did not have a date for the evening, Jost was asked about the actress, whom he’s been spotted out with several times in the past few months.

“She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here,” Jost, 35, told Entertainment Tonight at the event.

Asked why Johansson was the one for him, Jost took a second before replying, “She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

RELATED VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Feelings Haven’t Fizzled’ for Kevin Yorn, Despite Hookup with Colin Jost

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” Jost added. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

Asked whether he was a pretty happy guy, Jost replied, “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

Over Labor Day Weekend, Johansson and Jost were reportedly seen kissing in the rain at a star-studded party in East Hampton, according to Page Six. In early September, a source told PEOPLE they were spotting dining together in Atlanta.

RELATED VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson and Her Technicolor Dream Dress at Ghost in the Shell N.Y.C. Premiere

Dating rumors between the two started after the actress made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live’s season finale cold open this year. After the show, Johansson and Jost shared a warm hug onstage during the customary goodnights, and at the show’s afterparty, they were reportedly seen kissing by the bar.

At the time, Jost declined to comment on the relationship rumors. He told PEOPLE that he didn’t really listen to talk about his private life: “I don’t really pay attention to it, I just kinda keep doing my life as much as I can. It’s nice to have some time off now and just get to relax.”

But Johansson has also recently been linked to Kevin Yorn, her high-profile lawyer, whom she was first photographed holding hands with during a romantic stroll in New York City in June.

Although they are “both openly dating people,” a source tells PEOPLE, “the feelings haven’t fizzled” between them. But ultimately, the source says, “[Yorn’s] not ‘the one’ for her or anything like that. They genuinely enjoy each other’s company and that will never change.”

SNL won best variety sketch program at the Emmys for the third time on Sunday.