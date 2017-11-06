From a Star Wars Spoof to a Naked Selfie: Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood's Best CMA Awards Moments

2014: BRAD SPILLS CARRIE'S BABY SECRET

A visibly pregnant Underwood took the stage with Paisley in 2014, and her co-host pestered her to tell him whether she was having a boy or girl. After she whispered the news into his ear, he beamed: "I'm so happy! I know something y'all don't know! Suck it TMZ!" And then, minutes later, when Carrie pointed out that Garth Brooks was at the show that night and asked, "Do you think he'll sign my baby?" Brad replied, "Yeah, that would be great! Hey we could name him Garth!" And then …"Oh, dammit!" Carrie reacted in mock anger: "What is wrong with you?"