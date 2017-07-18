Blac Chyna on Trying to Keep Up with the Kardashians — & Why She Moved Out: 'I Wasn't Going to Be Disrespected'
MELISSA MCCARTHY & YANIC TRUESDALE
Sookie St. James and Michel Gerard happened to bump into each other while on vacation and they looked fabulous doing it. At least, that’s how Gilmore Girls fans would have seen it when McCarthy and Truesdale appeared in a photo on Instagram together, enjoying the water and sun in Greece.
In July 2017, Truesdale posted the photo on his Instagram account, writing in the caption, “I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations.”
JOHNNY DEPP, CHARLIE SHEEN & KEVIN DILLION
The actors gathered at Depp's Hollywood home in July 2017 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Oscar-winning film, Platoon.
DREW BARRYMORE & CAMERON DIAZ
The former Charlie's Angels have remained close since filming the 2000 movie. In July 2017, Barrymore shared a selfie in honor of her "sister." "Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life. She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything," she wrote.
KRISTEN STEWART & TAYLOR LAUTNER
The stars relived their Twilight days at the Moschino show afterparty in Los Angeles on June 8, 2017.
SCOTT SPEEDMAN & KERI RUSSELL
Nearly 15 years after the series finale of their show, Felicity, Speedman supported his former costar at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. Later that night, the pair teamed up for a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
ALICIA SILVERSTONE & BRECKIN MEYER
The former costars surprised fans at a Hollywood screening of their cult favorite Clueless.
AMY POEHLER & NICK OFFERMAN
The former Pawnee Parks and Recreation coworkers — who are teaming up once again as co-hosts of the upcoming reality competition The Handmade Project — hung together at the NBC/Universal Upfront presentations.
MAYIM BIALIK & MICHAEL STOYANOV
The Big Bang Theory star posted a selfie of herself hanging with her former Blossom costar on Instagram with the caption, "He looks more like me than I do. Yes. He played my older brother on #blossom. He is helping unzip my dress outside of a dive bar in the village. I love him. @mikestoyanov we are still so much fun after all these years!!!"
THE CAST OF ONE TREE HILL
Some of the One Tree Hill gang reunited for a group photo, sending fans into a frenzy. The gang included Shantel VanSanten, Stephen Colletti, Robert Buckley — who tweeted the photo — and Sophia Bush, who had been notably missing from an official OTH reunion back in July 2016. And perhaps Chad Michael Murray missed this photo op due to daddy duty, as he welcomed a baby girl in March with wife Sarah Roemer.
VanSanten also shared her version on Instagram, captioning, "Fam Jam #OTH #reunion."
THE CAST OF THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR
In a move that undoubtedly prompted fans to squeal with glee, Alfonso Ribeiro posted a sweet group pic of his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air family on Instagram. "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro captioned the 'gram, which also featured costars Will Smith, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell. Noticeably missing from the reunion was actor James Avery, who played Uncle Phil. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete," Ribeiro concluded his post.
RACHEL BILSON & CHRIS CARMACK
Once the most popular teens in Orange County, The O.C. alumni have been working together again since the actress joined Nashville. "'Welcome to Nashville B****......this is how it's done in Tennessee' @realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt," Bilson wrote on Instagram in honor of the reunion.
BONNIE WRIGHT & RUPERT GRINT
It's a Weasley reunion! The former Harry Potter brother-sister pair posed together at the March 2017 premiere of Grint's new series Snatch.
GLENN CLOSE & MICHAEL DOUGLAS
She's not going to be ignored! Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones supported his former Fatal Attraction costar at her Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard.
MARISKA HARGITAY & CHRISTOPHER MELONI
Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler can't stay apart for long! Former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costars Hargitay and Meloni thrilled "Bensler" fanatics with a photo from their recent reunion. "And then that happened ... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," the 53-year-old actress captioned a photo of Meloni planting a kiss on her cheek.
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS & COBIE SMULDERS
The former How I Met Your Mother costars snuggled up with each other while seeing the Hamilton parody musical Spamilton with spouses David Burtka and Taran Killam.
BEVERLEY MITCHELL, MACKENZIE ROSMAN & JESSICA BIEL
The 7the Heaven sisters have remained close since wrapping their show in 2007. "I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me!" Mitchell wrote on her blog along with a cute snap of her former castmates. "They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person! Though we don't see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn't be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!"
OCTAVIA SPENCER, EMMA STONE & VIOLA DAVIS
The former costars of 2011's The Help, who are all up for Academy Awards this year, reunited at the 2017 Oscar nominees luncheon. "Today was so fun it felt like graduation. Especially seeing my #HelpAlums. Congrats to all nominees especially these two!!" Spencer wrote on Instagram.
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR & SETH GREEN
The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared a goofy pic with her werewolf comrade in celebration of his birthday. "This birthday boy, @sethgreen is not just a master at ping-pong, he is a master writer, master comedian, master wife picker, master travel companion, and most importantly a master friend. I am so lucky I've been witness for (gulp) 33 years," Gellar said on Instagram.
EMMA STONE & JONAH HILL
Before becoming Oscar-nominated actors, Stone and Hill starred in 2007's raunchy comedy Superbad. A decade later, at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Hill presented the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role to Stone. Their subsequent hug was absolutely adorable — and a far cry from their fake ID days!
THE CAST OF THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Are we in Middle Earth? Lord of the Rings costars Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and Viggo Mortensen came together for a night out together — and documented the outing on Instagram. The crew even payed homage to the hit film franchise by arming themselves with restaurant cutlery for an impromptu battle. "They have a cave troll," reads Monaghan's caption. Some things never change.
NICK OFFERMAN & RASHIDA JONES
It's just like being back in Pawnee! Former Parks and Recreation stars Nick Offerman and Rashida Jones took a very serious Instagram selfie almost two years after the show's finale. "Ron and Ann reunion. #parkscrew4life," the actress captioned the pic.
EVA LONGORIA & FELICITY HUFFMAN
Desperate Housewives reunion! Longoria and Huffman embrace on the red carpet for The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast, proving that their bond is alive and thriving even after their show's 2012 finale.
MICHELLE WILLIAMS & JAMES VAN DER BEEK
Jen and Dawson (a.k.a. Williams and Van Der Beek) reunited 13 years after their hit drama's finale. The Dawson's Creek meet-up took place at an L.A. holiday party for the actress's new movie Manchester by the Sea. Earlier this year, Williams told Today that she does enjoy "imagining" an official show reunion, but kept fans' hopes in check by clarifying that there are no actual plans for a reboot — yet. "I think it's a fun thing to sort of imagine. I like imagining it. But I haven't really heard anybody say anything like actually serious about that happening," she said.
THE CAST OF GLEE
It's a Glee-union! Lea Michele took to Instagram to share a photo alongside former Glee castmates Kevin McHale, Jane Lynch, Meg Doyle, Michael Hitchcock, Jenna Ushkowitz, Matt Hodgson, Dante Russo at Becca Tobin and Zach Martin's snowy winter wedding in December 2016.
WINONA RYDER & ETHAN HAWKE
Twenty-two years later, and Reality Bites' Troy and Lelaina are still going strong! Ryder and Hawke — who played romantic interests in the 1994 cult-classic film at the ages of 23 and 24, respectively — met up on the red carpet at a N.Y.C. screening of Born to Be Blue.
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR & SELMA BLAIR
Their Cruel Intentions characters may not have gotten along in the '90s hit film, but the real-life friends regularly get together at each other's events. Case in point: the pair linking up at Gellar's Gilt & Foodstirs Celebrate Exclusive Cupcake Kit launch party.
TORI SPELLING & IAN ZIERING
Donna and Steve are together again! Tori Spelling gave Beverly Hills, 90210 fans the ultimate mini-reunion over the weekend when the actress, who played Donna Martin on the '90s series, reunited with her former costar, a.k.a. Steve Sanders, at Dallas Comic-Con. "Donna & Steve 2gether again! Having fun with my friend @ianziering meeting fans in Dallas! Here w/ @imdeanmcdermott and all the babes! Missing you @erinziering #90210forever," Spelling captioned an Instagram photo of the two.
KAL PENN & JOHN CHO
Harold and Kumar are at it again! The stars of Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle joked around on their respective Twitter accounts, with the actors posting pics of the dynamic duo en route to an event at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for Hillary Clinton. No word if the pair made a pit stop at White Castle during their road trip.
THE CAST OF SEX AND THE CITY
Carrie and Miranda — and Anthony Marentino — together again! Amid rumors of a Sex and the City reunion, Sarah Jessica Parker was joined by her former costars Cynthia Nixon and Mario Cantone at the premiere of her new HBO show, Divorce, for one more classic New York City night, where, we assume, they toasted to the show's success over a round of cosmos.
MANDY MOORE & ZACHARY LEVI
Moore and Levi channeled their fairy tale personas of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider once again as they (and Rapunzel's friend Pascal) reunited for a recording session for Disney's upcoming Tangled: The Series on Oct. 4. And then, they lived happily ever after.
THE CAST OF HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
The boys are back! Zac Efron and Lucas Grabeel had a mini-reunion in October, when they stopped backstage to cheer on their friend and HSM costar Corbin Bleu after a performance of his new Broadway musical Holiday Inn.
THE CAST OF VICTORIOUS
Back together again! A handful of the show's crew reunited to celebrate Victorious star Ariana Grande's 23rd birthday on Tuesday. The Instagram pic included Daniella Monet (Trina Vega), Grande (Cat Valentine), Leon Thomas III (Andre Harris), Avan Jogia (Beck Oliver), and Matt Bennett (Robbie Shapiro) as they huddle together and pose for the camera.
THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS CREW
Texas forever! Friday Night Lights costars Minka Kelly (Lyla Garrity) and Taylor Kitsch (Tim Riggins), who played love interests on the cult-favorite show, joined former castmates Aimee Teegarden (Julie Taylor) and Zach Gilford (Matt Saracen) at Chicago's Spartan Race, sponsored by Marriott Rewards, where they completed a 10-mile obstacle course as a nod to the show's 10-year anniversary.
CLUELESS COSTARS
Dion and Murray together again? As if! Stacey Dash and Donald Faison, who played high school sweethearts in the '90s cult classic Clueless, had themselves a mini-reunion at the SiriusXM Studios in June 2016. This wasn't the first time the pair got back together, however: In 2012, Dash and Faison posed for Entertainment Weekly alongside costars Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan.
THE CAST OF TEEN WITCH
It was a magical moment: Robyn Lively took to Instagram to post an adorable group shot of herself and her Teen Witch cast mates – including Dan Gauthier, Joshua John Miller, Lisa Fuller and Mandy Ingber – who all came together to record the film's DVD commentary. There's no way to top that!
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN CAST
The team's back together! The cast of A League of Their Own – including Geena Davis (Dottie Hinson), Patti Pelton (Marbleann Wilkenson), Freddie Simpson (Ellen Sue Gotlander), Megan Cavanaugh (Marla Hooch), Anne Ramsay (Helen Haley) and Tracy Reiner (Betty Spaghetti) – all sported Rockford Peaches jerseys from their fictional on-screen softball team at the second annual Bentonville Film Festival. "It's 20 years later and we're still playing," Pelton told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "It's great to be here. It's a gift that keeps on giving."
SAVED BY THE BELL COSTARS
Be still, our hearts! Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Saved by the Bell's resident lovebirds, Kelly and Zack, reunited on an episode of Thiessen's cooking show Dinner at Tiffani's, giving fans of the show serious nostalgia.
LOVE ACTUALLY COSTARS
Love Actually costars Laura Linney and Chiwetel Ejiofor came together to surprise the film's writer-director, Richard Curtis, at the Montclair Film Festival, where they presented him with the inaugural Filmmaker Tribute.
FRIENDS COSTARS
Once a Friend, always a friend. Joey supported Chandler – err, we mean Matt LeBlanc supported Matthew Perry by attending a West End performance of his friend's play, The End of Longing, currently showing in London. "Went to see The End [of] Longing last night and ran into this dude. He and the cast were great," the Episodes actor writes on Instagram. "Way to go, bro." Friend goals to the max.
THE OFFICE COSTARS
John Krasinski showed off his enduring bond with his former The Office wife when he posted a selfie on Twitter with Jenna Fischer, who had come to see him perform in the Off-Broadway play Dry Powder. Krasinski, 36, who costars in the play with Claire Danes, captioned the photo, "So...this rabid theater fan came to #DryPowder last night!", pulling at the heartstrings of Office fans who've been missing Jim and Pam's adorable chemistry.
THE CAST OF THAT '70S SHOW
It's a That '70s Show reunion – again! To support Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson's new Netflix show The Ranch, costars (and Kutcher's wife) Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama came out to the pair's series launch party, where they all looked as groovy as ever.
THE CAST OF THE NANNY
True love never dies – and this adorable snapshot of The Nanny's Fran Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy proves this to be true. The pair, who played each other's love interests on the '90s show, came together to celebrate their costar (and Shaugnessy's on-screen mother-in-law) Renée Taylor's birthday. "An evening with the mother-in-law! Happy Birthday Renee!!" wrote Shaughnessy on his Facebook post.
SATC'S BIG & AIDAN
Looks like even Aidan is Team Big! John Corbett planted a kiss on his SATC costar's cheek at the 3rd Annual Eco Rock in – where else – New York City in February 2016.
THE CAST OF PARENTHOOD
Nothing can break the Braverman bond – even after the series finale! Mae Whitman's on-screen mom, Lauren Graham, and uncle, Peter Krause, came out to show their support for her turn in play The Mystery of Love and Sex in L.A. on Feb. 22, 2016. "We bravermans gotta stick together #themysteryofloveandsex #supportivefamily #extremelylucky" Whitman captioned an Instagram snap with her famous "family."
RUPERT & BONNIE
Weasley is our king … and queen! Harry Potter star Grint reunited with his on-screen little sister Wright for a little at Universal Orlando's three-day Celebration of Harry Potter event, alongside their fellow costars Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Katie Leung. All in all, we'd say it was a pretty magical weekend.
LIV & ORLANDO
You can't keep a good elf down! Tyler reunited with her The Lord of the Rings costar (minus their pointy ears, of course) at the January 2016 Critics' Choice Awards, and the actress memorialized the occasion with a sweet Instagram post of the otherworldly good-looking pair. "#lordoftherings forever !!!!!!" Tyler wrote.
THE CAST OF HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
They're still all in this together! Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel got the team back together for a special telecast celebrating the franchise's 10th anniversary on January 20, 2016. "I'll love them forever," Hudgens said about her former costars in an Instagram post celebrating the reunion.
THE CAST OF ICARLY
They're back! Jennette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor get together to celebrate former co-star Nathan Kress's wedding to Into the Storm actress London Elise Moore on Nov. 15. "Hands down, best day of my life," Kress tweeted. "And so begins the adventure."
THE CAST OF CAN'T HARDLY WAIT
Few '90s movies can top the cult status of Can't Hardly Wait – which is why most of the film's cast turned up in Los Angeles in November 2015 for a special screening and Q&A, almost 20 years after the film hit theaters. Although Jennifer Love Hewitt and Seth Green were noticeably missing, Steve Monroe, Peter Facinelli and Sean Patrick Thomas were among the attendees.
KATE & MATTHEW
She might have tried to lose him once, but Hudson and McConaughey's friendship is still going strong! The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-stars reunited at the American Cinematheque Awards in October 2015, where (we hope) they burst into a rendition of "You're So Vain," just for old times' sake.
THE CAST OF HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
These East High alum are still all in this together! Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu and Vanessa Hudgens traded Albuquerque for Wonderland when they reunited at Hudgens' Halloween party. Think they still remember any of their old choreography?
THE CAST OF BACK TO THE FUTURE
Great Scott! The future finally arrived on October 21, 2015, and, naturally, Marty McFly, Doc Brown and Lorraine – sorry, we mean the franchise's stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson – were there to greet it. The trio reunited in N.Y.C. on Back to the Future Day to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, complete with Pepsi Perfect, brand-new Nike sneakers and even a DeLorean (although, sadly, still no hoverboards).
THE CAST OF ALL THAT
This is what (childhood) dreams are made of. Former All That cast members Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg hung out at New York Comic Con on Saturday, snapping photos and looking like the best friends we always hoped they were. (Don't worry, the onetime Nickelodeon stars met up with Kenan Thompson later in the day.)
DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES' HUSBAND AND WIFE
After playing husband and wife on the ABC drama for eight years, Eva Longoria and Ricardo Chavira reunited in L.A. in October 2015 to film their new NBC show, Hot and Bothered. Pictures were snapped of the two on set looking adorably cuddly – we can't wait to see them back in action on screen (though hopefully with less drama and murder and deception.)
KENAN & KEL
Aw, here it goes! Almost 20 years after they first took our orders, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell returned to Good Burger (home of the good burger) for a hilarious sketch on a September episode of The Tonight Show . But while we did learn that Ed has now been promoted to supervisor, Lester Oaks is still the "hangriest" construction worker around and that we're all dudes, there was still one important question on all of our minds: Does Kel still love orange soda? (We hope it's true.)
THE HILLS
The Hills are alive, with the sound of us losing all chill over Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge hanging out! The MTV alumni threw it back to 2009 when they reunited at the September launch of Cavallari's new shoe line.
THE CAST OF ONE TREE HILL
From Tree Hill ... to Montreal! Fulfilling the teen dreams of countless millennials, a sizable chunk of the One Tree Hill cast – including Sophia Bush (Brooke), Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley), Paul Johansson (Dan), Antwon Tanner (Skills), Lee Norris (Mouth) and even Laguna Beach alum Stephen Colletti (Chase) – got together in August for drinks and "so. many. FEELINGS." The cast seemed pretty happy for their reunion, despite Lenz's cheeky Instagram caption: "Obviously the worst night ever."
EVA & JESSE
You never forget your first love. And for Metcalfe's hot gardener John on Desperate Housewives, that special someone was Gabrielle Solis – better known IRL as Eva Longoria. Years may have gone by since their afternoon liaisons on Wisteria Lane, but according to Longoria's description of their encounter at an August No Kid Hungry benefit, Metcalfe is still "#OneOfMyFavPeople" as well as "My favorite gardner!!!!"
MATTHEW & MATT
Be still our hearts! Two-sixths of the Friends cast – Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani – came together in August 2015 at a TCAs bash in Beverly Hills. They found themselves united in another way, too, over the fact that they hadn't been invited to co-star Jennifer Aniston's wedding the week before. However, they wished her well, with LeBlanc likening the whole cast to a group of loving siblings.
PATRICK & LEVAR
Live long and prosper! Two of Star Trek: The Next Generation's finest found themselves back together in August 2015 at the premiere of Stewart's new Starz series. A day before, the British actor had attended a Star Trek convention with fellow Trekkies George Takei and William Shatner.
DRAKE, DANIEL, ADAMO AND LAUREN
He started from Degrassi, now he's here! The rapper formerly known as Aubrey Graham caught up with former castmates Clark, Ruggiero and Collins – better known as Sean, Marco and Paige – at the August premiere of We Are Disorderly in Toronto. It's good to know that even now that he's a big star, Drake's friendship with his costars will still make it through, whatever it takes.
CHACE & ED
You know you love them … and clearly, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford still love each other, too! Though Gossip Girl has been off the air for three years now, the former costars can't seem to stay away from one another. They reunited on the red carpet on Aug. 4 at the ABC TCAs to promote their upcoming fall shows – Crawford stars in Blood amp Oil and Westwick in Wicked City – and to take a few adorable pictures. After all, if you can survive NYC society together, your friendship is everlasting.
RAVEN, KYLE, ORLANDO & ANNELIESE
If we could gaze into the future, we might be able to tell you all about the secret project that brought the That's So Raven cast back for a road trip down memory lane. "Wait till I tell you why we are all together!!!!!!!!" Raven-Symoné captioned this sweet snap with former costars Massey, Brown and van der Pol on her Facebook page on Aug. 4. Teasing surprises? That's so Raven!
RAINN & ANGELA
The last time we saw Dwight and Angela of The Office, the longtime on-and-off loves were (finally) saying "I Do." While we never got to see what happened to two of Dundler Mifflin's finest after that, it's a comfort to know that the actors who played them, Rainn Wilson and Angela Kinsey, are still in touch. In July 2015 Wilson Instagrammed a photo of the pair with the caption "Old friends!" Kinsey was similarly excited about the encounter, sharing their LOL-inducing text exchange and a snap of the stars at lunch.
MIRIAM & CASSIE
Whatever it takes, they can make it through! Miriam McDonald proved that she and her Degrassi: The Next Generation bestie, Cassie Steele, are still as close as ever by capturing their adorable coffee date on Instagram. The pair even celebrated their reunion with matching flash tats – Emma and Manny would definitely be proud!
MONIQUE, ASHLEY, CORBIN, LUCAS & OLESYA
They're still all in this together! When it came time to support their High School Musical director Kenny Ortega, Monique Coleman, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Olesya Rulin reunited at the July 24, 2015, premiere of Ortega's new Disney film, Descendants.
KALEY, AMY & MARTIN
Siblings for life! Cuoco-Sweeting took to Instagram to share a snap of herself with 8 Simple Rules cast mates Davidson and Spanjers, sparking a stream of joyous comments from devoted fans. The trio came together on the one-year anniversary of the death of actor James Garner, who played their grandpa on the show, and also posed with framed pictures of themselves with the star.
ROB, RASHIDA & AMY
Rob Lowe told PEOPLE that a full-cast Parks and Recreation reunion is long off – but if these mini-gatherings keep coming, we might just be able to last through the wait. A long way from Indiana, Lowe spent July 4th, 2015, with co-stars Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler.
MADDIE, ZACK & CODY
Look out, Mr. Moseby – the Tipton Hotel troublemakers are back together once again! Ashley Tisdale had a sweet reunion with her Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-stars (and recent college grads!) Cole and Dylan Sprouse in New York in June 2015. "I love seeing these boys," she wrote on Instagram.. "My little brothers have grown into such smart, talented, and genuinely great people."
THE CAST OF GILMORE GIRLS
Stars Hollow made its way to Austin, Texas, when the cast and creator of Gilmore Girls reunited for the ATX Television Festival Panel hosted by Entertainment Weekly in June 2015. "Got (some of) the band back together," star Lauren Graham captioned this photo of the Gilmores and their gentlemen.
FRAISER AND NILES
TV's most sophisticated siblings brought a little extra panache to the 2015 Tony Awards, when David Hyde Pierce (who directed the new musical It Shoulda Been You) and his former co-star, Kelsey Grammer (currently starring in Finding Neverland) reunited backstage.
THE WOMEN OF CRUEL INTENTIONS
Sebastian Valmont's three love interests left him behind when they took in the musical adaptation of their 1999 film in L.A. in May 2015. "Best girls night of the year!!!" Reese Witherspoon captioned this photo with costars Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar.
THE BUFFY GIRLS
Gellar has been making the reunion rounds! Just days before stepping out with her Cruel Intentions costars, she posted a sweet selfie with her Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar Alyson Hannigan, who apparently is a "#CraftMaster" who "knows how to throw a party."
THE CAST OF SHALLOW HAL
It's unclear whether any hypnosis took place when the 2001 film's costars, Jack Black and Gwyneth Paltrow, reunited at photographer Rob Reynold's L.A. art show. Paltrow posted this picture to Instagram in May 2015 and included "#oldfriends" and a heart emoji in the caption.
ALMOST FAMOUS CAST
Kate Hudson shared a pic of an "impromptu Almost Famous reunion" with costars Billy Crudup and Eric Stonestreet in May 2015, 15 years after the Golden Globe and Grammy-winning film was released. In the movie, Hudson played a band groupie and guitarist Crudup's love interest, and Stonestreet had a bit role as Sheldon the hotel desk clerk.
CHARLOTTE & CARRIE
Raise your cosmos! Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis made fans go wild at a May 5, 2015, screening of Davis' documentary Gardeners of Eden in – where else? – N.Y.C. (We can only assume that Samantha and Miranda were off schmoozing at a glamorous club opening and working late at the office, respectively.)
THE CAST OF LIZZIE MCGUIRE
Millennials' dreams came true when Matt (Jake Thomas) posted a pic on Instagram with his onscreen big sis Lizzie and her best friend Miranda, a.k.a. Hilary Duff and Lalaine, hanging out at a bowling alley on April 26, 2015. They didn't say where Gordo was (!!!), but we'll take what we can get.
ROBERT & BARBRA
Fans of Redford and Streisand's The Way We Were had quite the treat on April 27, 2015, when the pair appeared at the Chaplin Award Gala in New York City. Streisand presented her pal and former costar with the night's honor – and even brushed a lock of blond hair from his eyes, as she did in the beloved 1973 film.
THE CAST OF MONTY PYTHON
The surviving members of the famed comedy troupe – John Cleese, Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam – gathered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2015 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. When asked if they had any idea in 1975 that the film would go on to achieve the cult status it has, Idle jokingly replied that he "thought it was gonna be a legendary film that would last forever."
THE EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND BOYS
Ray Romano and Brad Garrett proved that brotherly love is forever when the onscreen brothers attended the Keep It Clean Live Comedy Benefit in L.A. in April 2015, almost 10 years after the last episode of their sitcom aired. Romano has previously spoken about how hard it was to move on from the show: "All of a sudden I had all this free time and I was excited, but then after about three or four months it's like you lost a family member … There's a sense of loss."
THE MEN OF HAPPY DAYS
It was a happy day indeed when Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Anson Williams (Potsie) and Donny Most (Ralph) got together at the April 2015 Celebration Exotic Car Festival in Celebration, Florida. In a chat with PEOPLE, the actors said life since their hit '80s sitcom (yep, it ended 31 years ago) has been great – but that their friendships are greater. "We are family, no doubt," Winkler shared.
