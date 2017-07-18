MELISSA MCCARTHY & YANIC TRUESDALE

Sookie St. James and Michel Gerard happened to bump into each other while on vacation and they looked fabulous doing it. At least, that’s how Gilmore Girls fans would have seen it when McCarthy and Truesdale appeared in a photo on Instagram together, enjoying the water and sun in Greece.

In July 2017, Truesdale posted the photo on his Instagram account, writing in the caption, “I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations.”