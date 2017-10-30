Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Dwayne Johnson Gets Excited for Jumanji, Plus JAY-Z, Heidi Klum, J. Lo & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Rich Polk/Getty Images

HYPE MAN

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gets excited for his new movie Jumonji: Welcome to the Jungle at an Entertainment Weekly event for Los Angeles Comic-Con on Saturday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

SPOOKY FAMILY FUN

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly brought their four kids together for a fun day of spooky Halloween fun at the Cybex by Jeremy Scott Cherub Halloween Launch Celebration on Saturday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/amfAR/Getty Images

MAKING AN ENTRANCE

Naomi Campbell wore a show-stopping outfit to attend the 2017 amfAR & the Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair on Saturday.

Ouzounova/Splash News

COUPLE ALERT

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor got into the Halloween spirit to attend M. Night Shyamalan 'Shyamaween' party in Philadelphia on Saturday. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

THE FIGHT FOR OUR RIGHTS

Taylor Schilling and Uzo Aduba attend the 21st Annual HRC National Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Joan Smalls/Instagram

FEELING MOUSY 

Joan Smalls dressed up as Minnie Mouse at the Met’s first ever All Hallow’s Eve benefit on Thursday.

Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

CHAINED TO YOU

Willow Smith attended the Hello Soho! Bershka Bsk pop-up in New York City on Friday.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

SET LIFE

Priyaka Chopra sat on steps while filming Quantico in New Yotk City on Friday.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

CENTER STAGE

JAY-Z performed at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

PICTURE THIS

Aziz Ansari posed next to a portrait of himself at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards, presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

DENIM DREAM

Heidi Klum wore a denim-on-denim look while arriving at LAX on Friday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

CENTER STAGE

Rachel Platten is all smiles as she performs in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza on Friday on Today.

AP/Shutterstock

FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT

Rose McGowan takes a stand while delivering a powerful speech at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday.

Image Group LA

FAB FOURSOME

It's a Glee reunion! Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss and Ryan Murphy come together at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Television Game Changers event.

The Image Direct

RUN THIS TOWN

Margot Robbie and Finn Cole are in a hurry as they film scenes for their movie, Dreamland, in New Mexico.

Splash News Online

FRIENDS FOREVER

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini stick together while filming scenes for the movie, Second Act, in Queens, New York.

Splash News Online

WALK IT OUT

James Corden goes out for a walk in L.A.

Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

HAT'S OFF

Eddie Murphy takes to the stage at the Variety Business Managers Elite Breakfast in L.A. on Friday.

Pacific Coast News

TAKING THE STAGE

Rita Ora gets into the Halloween spirit during her performance at the Kiss FM Haunted House Party in London on Thursday.

Splash News Online

UNDER MY UMBRELLA

Priyanka Chopra takes a walk during a break from filming Quantico in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

OFF TO BROADWAY

Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan pose with the cast of Broadway's Come From Away at the show backstage.

John Lamparski/FilmMagic

KISS, KISS

Melissa Leo smooches Denis O'Hare at Miu Miu & The Cinema Society's screening of Novitiate on Thursday in New York City.

BACKGRID USA

LAUGH IT OFF

Julianne Hough shows off her megawatt smile on the set of her new film, Bigger, on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Mike Coppola/Getty

WHAT AN HONOR

Hillary Clinton accepts the WMC Wonder Woman Award at the 2017 Women's Media Awards on Thursday.

Rachel Murray/Getty

POPCORN FOR THOUGHT

Pooch Hall and Dash Mihok attend Vulture + Showtime's celebration for the season finale of Ray Donovan in West Hollywood on Thursday.

FilmMagic

NO HAIR, DON'T CARE

Alexander Skarsgård debuts his new hair (or lack thereof) at the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening on Thursday.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

WONDER WOMEN

Ashley Judd strikes a pose at the 2017 Women's Media Awards on Thursday.

Victor Chavez/Getty

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Bella Thorne flaunts her leg on the red carpet of GQ Mexico's Men of the Year Awards on Thursday.

VCG/Getty

JUSTICE FOR ALL

Producer Charles Roven and the cast of Justice League —Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa — come together at the Temple of Heaven on Friday.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

MOD-ERN LADY

Kerry Washington gets graphic in a black and white dress and angular bob while attending the the Fashion Group International's 34th Annual Night of Stars Gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online

PARTY PEOPLE

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West keep it monochromatic as they arrive at her 37th birthday dinner in Los Feliz, California, on Thursday.

Splash News Online

IN THE SHADOWS

Megan Fox gets serious while filming scenes for Shadow Girl in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Splash News Online

DOGGIE DUTY

Matt Bomer gives his furry friend a lift while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

THREE'S COMPANY

Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin kick back and relax at the Los Angeles premiere for the show's season 2 on Thursday.

Splash News Online

RIDE WITH ME

Amber Rose holds on tight to boyfriend 21 Savage as they enjoy a jet ski ride while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

HUG IT OUT

Margaret Qualley and Dianna Agron show each other plenty of love at the afterparty for The Cinema Society & Miu Miu screening of their new film, Novitiate, on Thursday at The Lambs Club.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

FRIENDLY FACES

Lea Michele and Evan Peters stop for a quick chat on the red carpet as they arrive at a Hollywood Foreign Press Association panel discussion on Thursday in L.A.

JABPhotography/Shutterstock

FRIGHT NIGHT

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams trade White Walkers for zombies while attending The Walking Dead: A Living Nightmare Halloween event at Thorpe Park in Chertsey, England, on Thursday.

Craig Barritt/Getty

TALK IT OUT

Kate Hudson speaks onstage for the 'Listen To Your Customers: Lessons From Fabletics' event on Thursday in New York City.

Shutterstock

LONDON CALLING

Jason Derulo is spotted out and about in London on Thursday.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

FILM FANATICS 

Julianne Nicholson, Melissa Leo, Dianna Agron, Maggie Betts and Margaret Qualley celebrate at the Thursday premiere of Novitiate in New York City. 

Edward Opi/Splash News Online

BAG BOY 

Alexander Skarsgård steps out in New York City on Thursday. 

Shutterstock

MAKING HIS MARK

On Thursday, Kenneth Branagh is honored with a hand and footprince ceremony at L.A.'s famous Chinese Theatre. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

KEEPING THE PEACE

Khloé Kardashian (and her baby bump!) attends the Good American press luncheon on Thursday.

Pierre Teyssot/Splash News Online

READY TO FLY 

Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Head Skis press conference ahead of the Alpine Ski World Cup in Solden, Austria on Thursday. 

Domenico Stinellis/AP

DO THE WAVE

Director Scott Cooper and Rosamund Pike arrive on the red carpet for their new movie, Hostiles, at Rome Film Fest on Thursday.

Monica Schipper/Getty

SIGN LANGUAGE

Shemar Moore discusses his new TV series, S.W.A.T., at BUILD Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online

WHAT'S THE TEA?

Vanessa Hudgens films her new movie, Second Act, in Brooklyn. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

JUST LIKE THE MOVIES

Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry attend the Cinema Society & Avion screening of the actor's new film, Thank You for Your Service at The Landmark in N.Y.C.

Pacific Coast News

FAMILY DAY

Wearing a cheeky "Gym and Tonic" tee, a smiling Rachel Bilson heads to the California Science Center with her mom and daughter Briar Rose (not pictured) on Wednesday.

Christian Petersen/Getty

TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME

On Wednesday, Jason Bateman gets animated during Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty

SMIZE AWAY

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown takes a page out of Kaia and Presley Gerber's book and channels her inner supermodel at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show on Wednesday.

Michael Kovac/Getty

LET'S TALK

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and host David Letterman have a conversation onstage at The Streicker Center on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

SARTORIAL SUPERSTARS

Laverne Cox and Brittany Snow strike poses at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show in L.A.

/Star Max/GC Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

A casually dressed Justin Theroux spends his Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

SCARY GOOD

Bachelor star Corinne Olympios can't help but laugh when confronted with Jigsaw characters at the film's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday.

Joe Scarnici/Getty

GIRL POWER

Talk about squad goals! Connie Britton, Chelsea Handler, Sophia Bush and Zoe Lister-Jones regroup for the International Women's Media Foundation 2017 Courage In Journalism Awards.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

TAKE ME OUT

Mila Kunis watches Game 2 of the World Series with her father on Wednesday at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

David Beckham and son Romeo attend the Lakers vs. Wizards game in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

UP TOP 

Mike Rosenthal high fives John Legend as the Dodgers face the Astros in the World Series on Wednesday.

Chris Jackson/Getty

GARDEN FRESH 

Prince Harry is presented with flowers as he arrives at a conference in Copenhagen Thursday. 

MEGA

OUT OF THIS WORLD 

Gigi Hadid is spotted rocking a NASA jumpsuit Wednesday in New York City. 

MEGA

BEANIE BABIES 

On Thursday in London, Ruth Negga and boyfriend Dominic Cooper wear matching beanies during a day out. 

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

THE BEST IN BEAUTY 

Iman comes out for a Wednesday Jay Manuel Beauty event in N.Y.C. 

Splash News Online

ON THE CLOCK 

Emily Ratajkowski smiles on a Los Angeles movie set. 