Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Rihanna Looks Pretty in Pink, Plus Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @dianapearl_, @lydsprice and @julesemm

Posted on

More

1 of 108

Peter Parker/Splash News

PERFECT IN PINK

Rihanna keeps her look perfectly pink in New York City, wearing a bra-like top with a matching mini-skirt.

2 of 108

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

WHEN IN ROME

Gerard Butler looks suave while attending a photocall for his movie Geostorm in Rome, Italy.

3 of 108

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

MAKE IT POP

Kesha rocks out onstage during the "We Can Survive" concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

4 of 108

Ouzounova/Splash News

FUN IN PHILLY

American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor hit the town in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

5 of 108

@PapCultureNYC / Splash New

PAINT IT BLACK

Selena Gomez kept her ensemble monochromatic for dinner with friends at hotspot the Spotted Pig in New York City.

6 of 108

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

HEARING FROM HANKS

Tom Hanks chats with Ken Burns at the National Archives Foundation Gala in Washington, D.C.

7 of 108

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

CAPTIVATING THE CARPET

Colin Farrell and costar Nicole Kidman pose at a screening of their new movie, The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

8 of 108

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

A KALEIDOSCOPE OF CONFIDENCE

"Confident" singer Demi Lovato looked glam at Friday's Bulgari flagship store opening celebration in New York City.

9 of 108

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

Gabrielle Union signs copies of her latest book We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True at the SCADshow Friday in Atlanta, Georgia. 

10 of 108

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

SEEING DOUBLE

Kaia Gerber hosted the Hudson Jean SS18 Preview in New York City Friday, where she posed in front of a giant photo of herself from the company's new campaign.

11 of 108

REX/Shutterstock

RED CARPET RESPECT

Rosario Dawson, Imani Sims, Marisa Matias, Marcus Breed, Em Gentry, Nate Fulmer and Danny Charney smile together on the red carpet at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.

12 of 108

MOVI Inc.

LAUGHING OFF THE HATERS

Colleen Ballinger and Angela Kinsey were all smiles at the premiere party for the new season of their Netflix Series, Haters, Back Off! in Los Angeles on Friday.

13 of 108

Broadimage/Shutterstock

COLOR RUSH

Julianne Hough brightens up a neutral outfit with a bright red lip while out in L.A. on Friday.

14 of 108

StarTraks

COFFEE KLATCH

Former Life costars (and super-close pals) Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal catch up over coffee on Friday in New York City.

15 of 108

Pacific Coast News

MIAMI NICE

Olivia Culpo keeps up her parade of cute bikinis while filming a new project in Miami on Friday.

16 of 108

Raymond Hall/GC Images

TOTAL BUZZ

But first ... lots of coffee! A makeup-free Jennifer Lopez totes her supersized drink in N.Y.C. on Friday.

17 of 108

Splash News Online

CHECK, MATE!

Emma Stone gets into the chess action while filming her latest movie, Maniac, in New York City on Friday.

18 of 108

Neil Mockford/GC Images

19 of 108

Splash News Online

SHOP TO IT

A casual Sofia Vergara leaves N.Y.C.'s Saks Fifth Avenue (empty-handed!) on Thursday.

20 of 108

MEGA

BIKINI BABE

Olivia Culpo is on red alert while filming in Miami Beach on Thursday.

21 of 108

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

ON THE LOOSE

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get all dressed up on Thursday night for the Los Angeles opening of the play, Turn Me Loose.

22 of 108

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

FASHION'S FINEST

Priyanka Chopra, Karlie Kloss, Fergie and Kate Hudson get together on Thursday night at a Bumble dinner party in N.Y.C.

23 of 108

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

HOLDING COURT

Kendall Jenner snags a courtside seat to watch boyfriend Blake Griffin and his Los Angeles Clippers take on the L.A. Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday night.

24 of 108

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

FIGHTING CHANCE

Also at the game: Floyd Mayweather, who brings along kids Koraun, Iyanna and Zion.

25 of 108

Diane Bondareff/AP

THAT'S A RAP

Pitbull gets the crowd going Thursday night at the Daniel E. Straus & CareOne Starry Night Masquerade in N.Y.C., where guests raised $4 million for Hurricane Maria relief.

26 of 108

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

ARM-Y OF ONE

Gabrielle Union waves hello to the crowd in Philadelphia on Thursday as she continues promoting her new book, We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated and True.

27 of 108

MEGA

JUST COAST(ER)

Brie Larson and fiancé Alex Greenwald have their game faces on during a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.

28 of 108

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

GIRLS' NIGHT OUT

Stella Maxwell, Tallulah Belle Willis, Rainey Qualley, Jaime King and Georgie Flores huddle up Thursday night at the Alice McCall spring/summer 2018 launch at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont.

29 of 108

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Chelsea Clinton mans the mic on Thursday at the 2017 National Design Awards at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in N.Y.C.

30 of 108

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

LEAN ON ME

Matthew Broderick and Harvey Fierstein share a cozy red carpet moment on Thursday night at the N.Y.C. opening night of Torch Song.

31 of 108

The Image Direct

COMFORT IS KEY

Dakota Fanning goes for a low-key look during a stroll around New York City on Thursday.

32 of 108

Philip Vaughan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

SUIT YOURSELVES

Joe Pesci finds himself in handcuffs on Thursday on the New York City set of The Irishman.

33 of 108

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Busy Philipps stops for a snap at the Creatures of Comfort Silverlake opening in Los Angeles.

34 of 108

Andrew Carlile/MEGA

HAIR APPARENT

Amber Heard is almost unrecognizable on Friday while filming scenes for Aquaman in Australia.

35 of 108

Pacific Coast News

STANDING OUT

Bella Thorne and rumored love interest Mod Sun hold hands during a walk around Los Angeles on Thursday.

36 of 108

MEGA

DODGING DROPS

Elle Fanning and Jude Law keep cozy under an umbrella while shooting scenes for their new Woody Allen film in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

37 of 108

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BEARDED BEN

After debuting his new rescue dog, Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles solo on Thursday.

38 of 108

 

FORWARD FACING

Claudia Schiffer keeps her cool while leaving her New York City hotel on Thursday.

39 of 108

Atlantic Images/MEGA

SCENE STEALER

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes a quick break Thursday on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his new film Skyscraper.

40 of 108

The Image Direct

HOLD THE CONE

Nina Agdal leads the way for her cone-sporting dog in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

41 of 108

GC Images

DENIM DAYS

Julianne Moore looks anything but blue on Thursday while arriving to The View in New York City.

42 of 108

Raymond Hall/GC Images

BLACK AND TAN

Elizabeth Olsen is ready for fall as she hits the New York City streets on Thursday.

43 of 108

BackGrid

NIGHT BITES

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand into N.Y.C.'s Blue Ribbon Brasserie on Tuesday night.

44 of 108

John Lamparski/Getty

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Padma Lakshmi stuns on Wednesday night while arriving to the 28th Annual Adweek Brand Genius Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway in N.Y.C.

 

45 of 108

Rick Diamond/Getty

WITH HONORS

CMT Artists of the Year honorees Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean beam on Wednesday night while backstage at the show in Nashville. Instead of going the traditional awards show route, producers transformed the evening into a night of hope and healing, remembering those affected by the recent hurricanes and the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting.

46 of 108

John Shearer/Getty

FAB FOUR

Joining in the CMT ceremony: Keith Urban, Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman and Common.

47 of 108

John Shearer/Getty

COUNTRY BOYS

The Backstreet Boys lend their voices to the CMT Artists of the Year event, as well.

48 of 108

Splash News Online

PERFECT PICK

Ashley Greene gets into the Halloween spirit on Wednesday, picking a perfect pumpkin at a West Hollywood grocery store.

49 of 108

The Ranch

BACK LOT

Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson stroll to the Los Angeles set of their Netflix show The Ranch on Wednesday.

50 of 108

GC Images

GOING GLAM

Jennifer Garner dons a cool cape and a smoky eye for a night out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

51 of 108

Rachel Murray/Getty

MOST GIRLS

Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson attend the Believer Spirit Day concert, presented by Justin Tranter and GLAAD, at Sayer's Club in L.A. on Wednesday. Spirit Day, Thursday, brings attention to bullied LGBTQ youth.

52 of 108

Rachel Murray/Getty

PURPLE PRIDE

Also there: Glee and American Crime Story star Darren Criss.

53 of 108

MEGA

AND ... ACTION

Screen legends Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro get into character on the upstate New York set of their new film, The Irishman.

54 of 108

JC Olivera/Getty

PUP PATROL

Joanna Krupa and a furry friend celebrate California's new ban of puppy mill dog sales at Healthy Spot in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

55 of 108

Eli Winston/Everett

POINT MADE

Days after appearing in a PSA about gun control laws, Julianne Moore continues to share her message on Wednesday at an N.Y.C. press conference for Everytown for Gun Safety's #RejectTheNRA Campaign.

56 of 108

Splash News Online

FUN IN THE SUN

Karrueche Tran shows off her body in a black bikini during a beach day with friends in Miami on Wednesday.

57 of 108

BackGrid

SWING THING

It's game, set, match for Natalie Portman, who takes a tennis lesson in L.A. on Wednesday. 

58 of 108

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

PHOTO FINISH

A polka-dot-clad Olivia Wilde attends the 5th Annual Save The Children Illumination Gala at The American History Museum on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

59 of 108

Samir Hussein/WireImage

ALL THE QUEEN'S HORSES

Days after reportedly meeting Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle for tea, Queen Elizabeth reviews The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery on the 70th anniversary at London's Hyde Park on Thursday.

60 of 108

MEGA

SHOW OF AFFECTION

Shailene Woodley gives reported new boyfriend Ben Volavola, a New Zealand rugby player, a shoulder to lean on while joining him on the sidelines at a recent match. 

61 of 108

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

HEADS TOGETHER

Melanie Griffith and Sharon Stone attend the VIP Conversation for Women's Brain Health Initiative, hosted by Stone, at Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

62 of 108

Broadimage/Rex

CITY SLICKER

Jennifer Garner flashes a smile as she leaves her hotel on Wednesday in New York City.

63 of 108

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

MIC CHECK

Gabrielle Union cracks up during a conversation with Sway Calloway while stopping by the Sway in the Morning show at New York City's SiriusXM studios on Wednesday.

64 of 108

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

AWARD WORTHY

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams plays coy with photographers as she arrives at the Q Awards 2017, in association with Absolute Radio, on Wednesday in London.

65 of 108

Mike Marsland/WireImage

THE SLING'S THE THING

After fracturing his wrist and elbow in a bike accident, Ed Sheeran steps out with his arm in a sling at the Q Awards 2017 on Wednesday.

66 of 108

BackGrid

BABY ON BOARD

Rose Byrne shows off her growing baby bump (she's expecting her second child with Bobby Cannavale) while running errands in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

67 of 108

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

REAL TALK

Jude Law and Elle Fanning have a quick chat while on the set of Woody Allen's untitled new project on Wednesday in New York City.

68 of 108

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

THREE OF A KIND

Phillipa Soo, Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas get together at a press meet and greet on Wednesday for their new Broadway play, The Parisian Woman, in N.Y.C.

69 of 108

BackGrid

WALK IT OFF

Nina Agdal keeps it comfy and casual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

70 of 108

BackGrid

DENIM DIVA

Jennifer Aniston keeps it comfy and chic in a white tee and jeans while out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. 

71 of 108

BackGrid

WIGGING OUT

Do you recognize her? Nicole Kidman, on the Atlanta set of Boy Erased, dons an ultra-blonde wig on Tuesday while joining her castmates in celebration of Thursday's Spirit Day, when people will be asked to go purple on social media to take a stand against bullying and show support for LGBTQ youth.

72 of 108

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

YOUNG, SCRAPPY & HUNGRY

He's not throwing away his shot! Lin-Manuel Miranda is all smiles as he arrives at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn 3rd Annual Benefit Concert on Tuesday in New York City.

73 of 108

Kevin Mazur/Getty

EASY BEING GREEN

Beyoncé makes a major fashion statement — and shows off her post-baby body! — in a sexy green gown and fur stole as she arrives at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert.

74 of 108

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

ON THE 6

All aboard! Jennifer Lopez leads the charge on Tuesday night during the TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert.

75 of 108

Kevin Mazur/Getty

ON THE LINE

Fifth Harmony gets into formation as they perform onstage at the Barclays Center for the TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert.

76 of 108

GC Images

PATTERN MAKER

Gabrielle Union strikes a pose while enjoying a day out in New York City on Tuesday.

77 of 108

J. Kempin/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd share a sweet moment on the red carpet as they arrive at the New York City premiere of his film, Only the Brave.

78 of 108

Noam Galai/Getty

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Bill Murray gets animated as he speaks onstage at the T.J. Martell 42nd Annual New York Honors Gala on Tuesday.

79 of 108

BackGrid

HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West celebrate Christmas in October as they go tree shopping on Tuesday in Thousand Oaks, California, while filming for their upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians Christmas special.

80 of 108

Splash News Online

HIS & HER HATS

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds almost blend in with the New York City crowds on Tuesday during a walk around Tribeca.

81 of 108

Splash News Online

TOUCH DOWN

Andrew Garfield flashes a smile as he arrives to LAX on Tuesday.

82 of 108

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

SHINING STAR

Claudia Schiffer stands out on Tuesday as she hits the red carpet at the Claudia Schiffer for Aquazzura launch at Saks Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C.

83 of 108

Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock

MAGIC MIC

Jaden Smith breaks it down on Tuesday at the Made by Google event in L.A.

84 of 108

Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock

PHONE HOME

Also at the Made by Google event: Josh Peck and new wife Paige O'Brien.

85 of 108

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

FREEZE FRAME

Star Jaden Michael has an eye-popping moment on Tuesday at the Jaden Michael Wonderstruck premiere afterparty in L.A.

86 of 108

Splash News Online

PAJAMA JAM

Selena Gomez keeps it cozy on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.

87 of 108

MEGA

SUIT YOURSELF

Ruby Rose spots the cameras on Tuesday while waiting for her car in Hollywood.

88 of 108

Michael Loccisano/Getty

MEASURING UP

Kate Hudson finds herself flanked by Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott on Tuesday during the Hearst Magazines' Unbound Access MagFront in N.Y.C.

89 of 108

Anthony Devlin/Getty

GOOD GREET

A sparkling Jennifer Hudson waves to the cameras while walking the red carpet at The Voice U.K. 2018 launch photo call in Manchester, England, on Tuesday. 

90 of 108

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock

LADIES WHO LAUGH

Elizabeth Olsen and Olivia Wilde crack each other up on Tuesday at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon in N.Y.C.

91 of 108

Sara Jaye Weiss/StarTraks

THE REAL MEAL

Rosario Dawson gets cooking on Tuesday during a breakfast event for SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic in L.A.

92 of 108

Splash News Online

MOVING ON

A casual Josh Brolin greets fans outside of the AOL Build studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

93 of 108

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

NO SWEAT

Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt is ready to work it out on Tuesday during an exercise event for the brand's Angel Max Sport Bra at Ballet Beautiful in N.Y.C.

 

94 of 108

Splash News Online

NEW YORK MINUTE

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all smiles as they leave a screening of her new film, All I See Is You, on Monday in N.Y.C. 

95 of 108

David Livingston/Getty

GIVE A TWIRL

Host Erin Andrews shows off a few moves of her own while posing backstage at Dancing with the Stars on Monday in L.A.

96 of 108

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

FASHIONABLE FRIENDS

Nina Dobrev, Jaime King and Julianne Hough strike a pose as they arrive at ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday evening.

97 of 108

Neilson Barnard/Getty

PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR

Honoree Kristen Stewart makes a statement in a brightly patterned suit as she arrives at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on Monday in L.A.

98 of 108

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

SISTER, SISTER, SISTER

Meanwhile, Riley Keough and mother Lisa Marie Presley make it a family affair on the red carpet, thanks to the presence of Lisa Marie's 9-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

99 of 108

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

TOAST OF THE TOWN

DJ Khaled and DJ Steve Aoki raise a bottle of champagne as they celebrate the VH1 Save the Music 20th Anniversary Gala in New York City on Monday.

100 of 108

Jason Kempin/Getty

BUST A MOVE

Elsewhere at the VH1 Save the Music gala, Wyclef Jean stops to serenade Queen Latifah. 

101 of 108

Splash News Online

HIT THE RUNWAY

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned abs with a sexy crop top as she touches down at LAX on Monday.

102 of 108

Matt Dunham/Getty

SPEAK OUT

Prince Harry, a patron of WellChild — an organization that works to help get seriously ill children and young people out of the hospital and back to their families — gets passionate as he speaks onstage during the annual WellChild Awards on Monday in London.

103 of 108

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Gwyneth Paltrow and mother Blythe Danner cozy up to one another as they attend the 11th Annual Golden Heart Awards benefiting God's Love We Deliver on Monday in New York City.

104 of 108

 

SNACK RUN

Father-to-be Aaron Paul keeps it casual as he stops by the grocery store in L.A. on Monday.

105 of 108

Zach Hilty/BFA/Shutterstock

FACE OFF

Bill Murray and Woody Harrelson have a staring contest as they arrive at the Flaunt, Dorn Music & Journal Hotels Invite Bill Murray, Jan Vogler and Friends event in N.Y.C. on Monday.

106 of 108

Presley Ann/Getty

WHAT A CHARACTER

A week after getting into a scary motorcycle accident, Gerard Butler hams it up for photographers as he arrives at the Hollywood premiere of his new film, Geostorm, on Monday.

107 of 108

James Devaney/GC Images

MELLOW YELLOW

Gigi Hadid struts her stuff in a sheer, show-stopping yellow dress while out and about in New York City on Monday.

108 of 108

MEGA

TINY DANCER

Kate Mara keeps it casual as she leaves a ballet studio in L.A. on Monday after a workout.