Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Rihanna Looks Pretty in Pink, Plus Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_, Lydia Price•@lydsprice and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
Posted on
More
1 of 108
PERFECT IN PINK
Rihanna keeps her look perfectly pink in New York City, wearing a bra-like top with a matching mini-skirt.
2 of 108
WHEN IN ROME
Gerard Butler looks suave while attending a photocall for his movie Geostorm in Rome, Italy.
3 of 108
MAKE IT POP
Kesha rocks out onstage during the "We Can Survive" concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
4 of 108
FUN IN PHILLY
American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor hit the town in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
5 of 108
PAINT IT BLACK
Selena Gomez kept her ensemble monochromatic for dinner with friends at hotspot the Spotted Pig in New York City.
6 of 108
HEARING FROM HANKS
Tom Hanks chats with Ken Burns at the National Archives Foundation Gala in Washington, D.C.
7 of 108
CAPTIVATING THE CARPET
Colin Farrell and costar Nicole Kidman pose at a screening of their new movie, The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
8 of 108
A KALEIDOSCOPE OF CONFIDENCE
"Confident" singer Demi Lovato looked glam at Friday's Bulgari flagship store opening celebration in New York City.
9 of 108
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Gabrielle Union signs copies of her latest book We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True at the SCADshow Friday in Atlanta, Georgia.
10 of 108
SEEING DOUBLE
Kaia Gerber hosted the Hudson Jean SS18 Preview in New York City Friday, where she posed in front of a giant photo of herself from the company's new campaign.
11 of 108
RED CARPET RESPECT
Rosario Dawson, Imani Sims, Marisa Matias, Marcus Breed, Em Gentry, Nate Fulmer and Danny Charney smile together on the red carpet at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.
12 of 108
LAUGHING OFF THE HATERS
Colleen Ballinger and Angela Kinsey were all smiles at the premiere party for the new season of their Netflix Series, Haters, Back Off! in Los Angeles on Friday.
13 of 108
COLOR RUSH
Julianne Hough brightens up a neutral outfit with a bright red lip while out in L.A. on Friday.
14 of 108
COFFEE KLATCH
Former Life costars (and super-close pals) Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal catch up over coffee on Friday in New York City.
15 of 108
MIAMI NICE
Olivia Culpo keeps up her parade of cute bikinis while filming a new project in Miami on Friday.
16 of 108
TOTAL BUZZ
But first ... lots of coffee! A makeup-free Jennifer Lopez totes her supersized drink in N.Y.C. on Friday.
17 of 108
CHECK, MATE!
Emma Stone gets into the chess action while filming her latest movie, Maniac, in New York City on Friday.
18 of 108
19 of 108
SHOP TO IT
A casual Sofia Vergara leaves N.Y.C.'s Saks Fifth Avenue (empty-handed!) on Thursday.
20 of 108
BIKINI BABE
Olivia Culpo is on red alert while filming in Miami Beach on Thursday.
21 of 108
ON THE LOOSE
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get all dressed up on Thursday night for the Los Angeles opening of the play, Turn Me Loose.
22 of 108
FASHION'S FINEST
Priyanka Chopra, Karlie Kloss, Fergie and Kate Hudson get together on Thursday night at a Bumble dinner party in N.Y.C.
23 of 108
HOLDING COURT
Kendall Jenner snags a courtside seat to watch boyfriend Blake Griffin and his Los Angeles Clippers take on the L.A. Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday night.
24 of 108
FIGHTING CHANCE
Also at the game: Floyd Mayweather, who brings along kids Koraun, Iyanna and Zion.
25 of 108
THAT'S A RAP
Pitbull gets the crowd going Thursday night at the Daniel E. Straus & CareOne Starry Night Masquerade in N.Y.C., where guests raised $4 million for Hurricane Maria relief.
26 of 108
ARM-Y OF ONE
Gabrielle Union waves hello to the crowd in Philadelphia on Thursday as she continues promoting her new book, We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated and True.
27 of 108
JUST COAST(ER)
Brie Larson and fiancé Alex Greenwald have their game faces on during a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.
28 of 108
GIRLS' NIGHT OUT
Stella Maxwell, Tallulah Belle Willis, Rainey Qualley, Jaime King and Georgie Flores huddle up Thursday night at the Alice McCall spring/summer 2018 launch at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont.
29 of 108
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Chelsea Clinton mans the mic on Thursday at the 2017 National Design Awards at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in N.Y.C.
30 of 108
LEAN ON ME
Matthew Broderick and Harvey Fierstein share a cozy red carpet moment on Thursday night at the N.Y.C. opening night of Torch Song.
31 of 108
COMFORT IS KEY
Dakota Fanning goes for a low-key look during a stroll around New York City on Thursday.
32 of 108
SUIT YOURSELVES
Joe Pesci finds himself in handcuffs on Thursday on the New York City set of The Irishman.
33 of 108
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
Busy Philipps stops for a snap at the Creatures of Comfort Silverlake opening in Los Angeles.
34 of 108
HAIR APPARENT
Amber Heard is almost unrecognizable on Friday while filming scenes for Aquaman in Australia.
35 of 108
STANDING OUT
Bella Thorne and rumored love interest Mod Sun hold hands during a walk around Los Angeles on Thursday.
36 of 108
DODGING DROPS
Elle Fanning and Jude Law keep cozy under an umbrella while shooting scenes for their new Woody Allen film in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
37 of 108
BEARDED BEN
After debuting his new rescue dog, Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles solo on Thursday.
38 of 108
FORWARD FACING
Claudia Schiffer keeps her cool while leaving her New York City hotel on Thursday.
39 of 108
SCENE STEALER
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes a quick break Thursday on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his new film Skyscraper.
40 of 108
HOLD THE CONE
Nina Agdal leads the way for her cone-sporting dog in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
41 of 108
DENIM DAYS
Julianne Moore looks anything but blue on Thursday while arriving to The View in New York City.
42 of 108
BLACK AND TAN
Elizabeth Olsen is ready for fall as she hits the New York City streets on Thursday.
43 of 108
NIGHT BITES
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand into N.Y.C.'s Blue Ribbon Brasserie on Tuesday night.
44 of 108
TAKING THE PLUNGE
Padma Lakshmi stuns on Wednesday night while arriving to the 28th Annual Adweek Brand Genius Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway in N.Y.C.
45 of 108
WITH HONORS
CMT Artists of the Year honorees Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean beam on Wednesday night while backstage at the show in Nashville. Instead of going the traditional awards show route, producers transformed the evening into a night of hope and healing, remembering those affected by the recent hurricanes and the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting.
46 of 108
FAB FOUR
Joining in the CMT ceremony: Keith Urban, Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman and Common.
47 of 108
COUNTRY BOYS
The Backstreet Boys lend their voices to the CMT Artists of the Year event, as well.
48 of 108
PERFECT PICK
Ashley Greene gets into the Halloween spirit on Wednesday, picking a perfect pumpkin at a West Hollywood grocery store.
49 of 108
BACK LOT
Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson stroll to the Los Angeles set of their Netflix show The Ranch on Wednesday.
50 of 108
GOING GLAM
Jennifer Garner dons a cool cape and a smoky eye for a night out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
51 of 108
MOST GIRLS
Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson attend the Believer Spirit Day concert, presented by Justin Tranter and GLAAD, at Sayer's Club in L.A. on Wednesday. Spirit Day, Thursday, brings attention to bullied LGBTQ youth.
52 of 108
PURPLE PRIDE
Also there: Glee and American Crime Story star Darren Criss.
53 of 108
AND ... ACTION
Screen legends Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro get into character on the upstate New York set of their new film, The Irishman.
54 of 108
PUP PATROL
Joanna Krupa and a furry friend celebrate California's new ban of puppy mill dog sales at Healthy Spot in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
55 of 108
POINT MADE
Days after appearing in a PSA about gun control laws, Julianne Moore continues to share her message on Wednesday at an N.Y.C. press conference for Everytown for Gun Safety's #RejectTheNRA Campaign.
56 of 108
FUN IN THE SUN
Karrueche Tran shows off her body in a black bikini during a beach day with friends in Miami on Wednesday.
57 of 108
SWING THING
It's game, set, match for Natalie Portman, who takes a tennis lesson in L.A. on Wednesday.
58 of 108
PHOTO FINISH
A polka-dot-clad Olivia Wilde attends the 5th Annual Save The Children Illumination Gala at The American History Museum on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
59 of 108
ALL THE QUEEN'S HORSES
Days after reportedly meeting Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle for tea, Queen Elizabeth reviews The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery on the 70th anniversary at London's Hyde Park on Thursday.
60 of 108
SHOW OF AFFECTION
Shailene Woodley gives reported new boyfriend Ben Volavola, a New Zealand rugby player, a shoulder to lean on while joining him on the sidelines at a recent match.
61 of 108
HEADS TOGETHER
Melanie Griffith and Sharon Stone attend the VIP Conversation for Women's Brain Health Initiative, hosted by Stone, at Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
62 of 108
CITY SLICKER
Jennifer Garner flashes a smile as she leaves her hotel on Wednesday in New York City.
63 of 108
MIC CHECK
Gabrielle Union cracks up during a conversation with Sway Calloway while stopping by the Sway in the Morning show at New York City's SiriusXM studios on Wednesday.
64 of 108
AWARD WORTHY
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams plays coy with photographers as she arrives at the Q Awards 2017, in association with Absolute Radio, on Wednesday in London.
65 of 108
THE SLING'S THE THING
After fracturing his wrist and elbow in a bike accident, Ed Sheeran steps out with his arm in a sling at the Q Awards 2017 on Wednesday.
66 of 108
BABY ON BOARD
Rose Byrne shows off her growing baby bump (she's expecting her second child with Bobby Cannavale) while running errands in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
67 of 108
REAL TALK
Jude Law and Elle Fanning have a quick chat while on the set of Woody Allen's untitled new project on Wednesday in New York City.
68 of 108
THREE OF A KIND
Phillipa Soo, Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas get together at a press meet and greet on Wednesday for their new Broadway play, The Parisian Woman, in N.Y.C.
69 of 108
WALK IT OFF
Nina Agdal keeps it comfy and casual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
70 of 108
DENIM DIVA
Jennifer Aniston keeps it comfy and chic in a white tee and jeans while out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
71 of 108
WIGGING OUT
Do you recognize her? Nicole Kidman, on the Atlanta set of Boy Erased, dons an ultra-blonde wig on Tuesday while joining her castmates in celebration of Thursday's Spirit Day, when people will be asked to go purple on social media to take a stand against bullying and show support for LGBTQ youth.
72 of 108
YOUNG, SCRAPPY & HUNGRY
He's not throwing away his shot! Lin-Manuel Miranda is all smiles as he arrives at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn 3rd Annual Benefit Concert on Tuesday in New York City.
73 of 108
EASY BEING GREEN
Beyoncé makes a major fashion statement — and shows off her post-baby body! — in a sexy green gown and fur stole as she arrives at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert.
74 of 108
ON THE 6
All aboard! Jennifer Lopez leads the charge on Tuesday night during the TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert.
75 of 108
ON THE LINE
Fifth Harmony gets into formation as they perform onstage at the Barclays Center for the TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert.
76 of 108
PATTERN MAKER
Gabrielle Union strikes a pose while enjoying a day out in New York City on Tuesday.
77 of 108
DATE NIGHT
Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd share a sweet moment on the red carpet as they arrive at the New York City premiere of his film, Only the Brave.
78 of 108
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Bill Murray gets animated as he speaks onstage at the T.J. Martell 42nd Annual New York Honors Gala on Tuesday.
79 of 108
HOLIDAY SPIRIT
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West celebrate Christmas in October as they go tree shopping on Tuesday in Thousand Oaks, California, while filming for their upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians Christmas special.
80 of 108
HIS & HER HATS
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds almost blend in with the New York City crowds on Tuesday during a walk around Tribeca.
81 of 108
TOUCH DOWN
Andrew Garfield flashes a smile as he arrives to LAX on Tuesday.
82 of 108
SHINING STAR
Claudia Schiffer stands out on Tuesday as she hits the red carpet at the Claudia Schiffer for Aquazzura launch at Saks Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C.
83 of 108
MAGIC MIC
Jaden Smith breaks it down on Tuesday at the Made by Google event in L.A.
84 of 108
PHONE HOME
Also at the Made by Google event: Josh Peck and new wife Paige O'Brien.
85 of 108
FREEZE FRAME
Star Jaden Michael has an eye-popping moment on Tuesday at the Jaden Michael Wonderstruck premiere afterparty in L.A.
86 of 108
PAJAMA JAM
Selena Gomez keeps it cozy on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.
87 of 108
SUIT YOURSELF
Ruby Rose spots the cameras on Tuesday while waiting for her car in Hollywood.
88 of 108
MEASURING UP
Kate Hudson finds herself flanked by Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott on Tuesday during the Hearst Magazines' Unbound Access MagFront in N.Y.C.
89 of 108
GOOD GREET
A sparkling Jennifer Hudson waves to the cameras while walking the red carpet at The Voice U.K. 2018 launch photo call in Manchester, England, on Tuesday.
90 of 108
LADIES WHO LAUGH
Elizabeth Olsen and Olivia Wilde crack each other up on Tuesday at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon in N.Y.C.
91 of 108
THE REAL MEAL
Rosario Dawson gets cooking on Tuesday during a breakfast event for SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic in L.A.
92 of 108
MOVING ON
A casual Josh Brolin greets fans outside of the AOL Build studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
93 of 108
NO SWEAT
Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt is ready to work it out on Tuesday during an exercise event for the brand's Angel Max Sport Bra at Ballet Beautiful in N.Y.C.
94 of 108
NEW YORK MINUTE
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all smiles as they leave a screening of her new film, All I See Is You, on Monday in N.Y.C.
95 of 108
GIVE A TWIRL
Host Erin Andrews shows off a few moves of her own while posing backstage at Dancing with the Stars on Monday in L.A.
96 of 108
FASHIONABLE FRIENDS
Nina Dobrev, Jaime King and Julianne Hough strike a pose as they arrive at ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday evening.
97 of 108
PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR
Honoree Kristen Stewart makes a statement in a brightly patterned suit as she arrives at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on Monday in L.A.
98 of 108
SISTER, SISTER, SISTER
Meanwhile, Riley Keough and mother Lisa Marie Presley make it a family affair on the red carpet, thanks to the presence of Lisa Marie's 9-year-old twins Harper and Finley.
99 of 108
TOAST OF THE TOWN
DJ Khaled and DJ Steve Aoki raise a bottle of champagne as they celebrate the VH1 Save the Music 20th Anniversary Gala in New York City on Monday.
100 of 108
BUST A MOVE
Elsewhere at the VH1 Save the Music gala, Wyclef Jean stops to serenade Queen Latifah.
101 of 108
HIT THE RUNWAY
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned abs with a sexy crop top as she touches down at LAX on Monday.
102 of 108
SPEAK OUT
Prince Harry, a patron of WellChild — an organization that works to help get seriously ill children and young people out of the hospital and back to their families — gets passionate as he speaks onstage during the annual WellChild Awards on Monday in London.
103 of 108
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Gwyneth Paltrow and mother Blythe Danner cozy up to one another as they attend the 11th Annual Golden Heart Awards benefiting God's Love We Deliver on Monday in New York City.
104 of 108
SNACK RUN
Father-to-be Aaron Paul keeps it casual as he stops by the grocery store in L.A. on Monday.
105 of 108
FACE OFF
Bill Murray and Woody Harrelson have a staring contest as they arrive at the Flaunt, Dorn Music & Journal Hotels Invite Bill Murray, Jan Vogler and Friends event in N.Y.C. on Monday.
106 of 108
WHAT A CHARACTER
A week after getting into a scary motorcycle accident, Gerard Butler hams it up for photographers as he arrives at the Hollywood premiere of his new film, Geostorm, on Monday.
107 of 108
MELLOW YELLOW
Gigi Hadid struts her stuff in a sheer, show-stopping yellow dress while out and about in New York City on Monday.
108 of 108
TINY DANCER
Kate Mara keeps it casual as she leaves a ballet studio in L.A. on Monday after a workout.