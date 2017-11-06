Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Hit the Big Apple, Plus Orlando Bloom, Lady Gaga, Jodie Foster & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

KEEPING UP QUEENS

Kim Kardashian West (left) and mom Kris Jenner attend the 2017 LACMA Art + Film gala in California.

WITH THE SQUAD

Jennifer Lopez poses with the University of Miami's Sunsations dance team.

GIRL POWER

(From left) Issa Rae, Natasha Rothwell and Yvonne Orji attend the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County's Politics, Sex, & Cocktails at NeueHouse Hollywood.

UNDERCOVER 

Blake Lively looks unrecognizable while she films The Rhythm Section in Ireland.

SNL SWEETHEARTS

Liam Hemsworth and fiancée Miley Cyrus head to the SNL afterparty, following the singer's gig as the sketch series' musical guest on Saturday night.

DATE NIGHT

Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault grabbed dinner at Mastros in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

BELLE OF THE BALL

Lady Gaga performed onstage during her Joanne tour stop in Montreal on Friday.

SUPER FRIENDS

(From left) Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill posed for a photo during a Justice League photocall in London on Satuday.

SMILES IN LONDON

Jodie Foster spoke at a Silence of the Lambs Q&A in London on Friday.

WHEN IN ROME

Orlando Bloom signed autographs at the premiere of Romans at the 12th annual Rome Film Festical on Friday.

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Kelly Clarkson discusses her album, Meaning of Life, during its listening session event on Friday in N.Y.C.

BELT IT OUT

Seal slays his performance at the FIDF Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Josh Groban goes for a casual stroll in New York City.

TAKE YOUR PIC

Paddington 2 stars Hugh Bonneville and Hugh Grant pose for pics at the film's photocall in London on Friday.

A TRIP TO REMEMBER

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visits children at Pusat Anak Permata Negara (PAPN) Putrajaya during her trip to Malaysia on Friday. 

AT THE MIC

Sarah Gadon stops by BUILD Studios to discuss Alias Grace on Friday.

RIDE ON

Brooklyn Beckham rides his bike through New York City in between classes.

KEEPING IT 'REEL'

Chrissy Metz takes the stage at the 6th Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event benefiting MPTF on Thursday.

HUG IT OUT

Demi Lovato embraces DJ Khaled during a performance at the Fan Luv event on Thursday in L.A.

CHEERS!

Christie Brinkley raises a glass while attending a cocktail party celebrating the supermodel's duty as spokesperson for Xeomin and Ultherapy on Thursday.

FAB FOUR

Padma Lakshmi, Gabrielle Union, Alonzo Mourning and Julianna Margulies are all smiles as they attend the Inspire a Difference Honors event, hosted by Investigation Discovery and PEOPLE, on Thursday in N.Y.C.

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Prince William speaks at a gala night for the conservation charity Tusk in London on Thursday.

SCI-FI TIME

On Friday, Prince Charles visits Dr. Who's Tardis during his visit to Worq Co-working Space for Young Entrepreneurs.

BRIGHT LIGHTS

Kelly Rowland sports a neon ensemble as she goes furniture shopping in L.A.

BETTER FROM THE BACK

Hailey Baldwin gets glam for an appearance at the #REVOLVE Awards on Thursday in Hollywood.

STARS AMONG US

Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts come together at the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity event, where the talk show host received its inaugural Legacy Award on Wednesday.

MIC DROP

Fergie slays her performance at Live in the Vineyard on Thursday in Napa, California.

TALK ABOUT IT

Jon Bon Jovi chats with Goldie Hawn backstage at the Samsung Annual Charity Gala on Thursday.

GOING GREEN

Justin Theroux fuels up with green juice 

MODEL BEHAVIOR

On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen enjoys herself at the #REVOLVE Awards (sponsored by Fiji Water and Tequila Avión) in L.A.

MAKING WAVES

Kim Kardashian West makes waves as she stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she was interviewed by guest host Jennifer Lawrence, in L.A.

LADIES WHO LUNCH

Reese Witherspoon and her Big Little Lies costar, Zoë Kravitz, head out to lunch in New York City.

SITTING PRETTY

Following her reunion with ex Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez hits the swings at a local park in Burbank, California on Thursday.

