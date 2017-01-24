Cindy Crawford Revisits Her 'Sexy and Clever' Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial on 25th Anniversary

It’s been 25 years since Cindy Crawford‘s Pepsi commercial aired during Super Bowl XXVI, but the super model’s ad is still considered one of the most recognizable.

In an exclusive sneak peek at CBS’ Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017 special, Crawford reflects on filming the spot, which she believes was “clever” advertising.

“The Super Bowl is one of those few events that we still all sit down with kids and grandmas and friends, guys, girls — we’re all watching together. And the commercials that work the best are ones that have something for everyone,” Crawford, 50, explains in the clip to Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier.

In the original ad, a young Crawford wore a white tank top and short jean shorts as she got out of a red sports car and snapped open a cold Pepsi can while two young boys admired the soda from afar.

“Yeah, it’s me being sexy and getting out of a car, but with these little boys kind of looking and then that line that they’re really not watching me — they’re just looking at the can. I thought that was very clever,” she says.

And although the commercial was released in 1992, the model — who was in her mid 20s at the time of filming — still owns the iconic jean shorts that she donned in the ad.

“These are the jeans that I was wearing to the commercial and they were like, ‘Do you mind if we cut your jeans?’ I’m like, ‘No,’ so these are them,” says Crawford, who holds up the faded jeans-turned-frayed-shorts.

On Jan. 31, the interactive countdown special, hosted by Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah, will allow viewers to be able to vote live for their favorite “Bigger is Better” or “Less is More” Super Bowl commercials. For the 2017 Super Bowl, five classic Super Bowl spots representing “Bigger is Better” will compete against five smaller “Less is More” ads. The commercials will go head-to-head, and the winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017 will broadcast Tuesday, Jan. 31 (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.