12 Times Kaia Gerber Looked Exactly Like Mom Cindy Crawford

2. WHEN KAIA SCORED HER FIRST MAJOR BEAUTY CAMPAIGN

Following in mom's very stylish footsteps, Kaia has just recently signed on to be the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty for 2017. The deal marks the 15-year-old's first major beauty campaign. Not too shabby! Of course, Crawford is known to have fronted countless brands in the past, including Revlon and her own company, Meaningful Beauty.