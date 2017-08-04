12 Times Kaia Gerber Looked Exactly Like Mom Cindy Crawford

Celebrity

1. WHEN THE RED CARPET CALLED FOR AN LBD & WAVY HAIR

It's easy to get Cindy Crawford and 15-year-old Kaia Gerber confused – especially on the red carpet. Here, the budding model opts for a black ensemble and side part, much like the one her famous mom rocked decades ago.

Marc Jacobs;Revlon

2. WHEN KAIA SCORED HER FIRST MAJOR BEAUTY CAMPAIGN 

Following in mom's very stylish footsteps, Kaia has just recently signed on to be the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty for 2017. The deal marks the 15-year-old's first major beauty campaign. Not too shabby! Of course, Crawford is known to have fronted countless brands in the past, including Revlon and her own company, Meaningful Beauty.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

3. WHEN THEY COORDINATED OUTFITS DURING FASHION WEEK

Black dresses? Check. Strappy heels? Check. Wavy, center-parted hair? You bet. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

4. WHEN MOTO JACKETS BECAME THE DAY'S UNIFORM

Nothing says adorable quite like having matching mother-daughter outfits.

AKM-GSI

5. WHEN THE AIRPORT DOUBLED AS A RUNWAY

Footnote: Kaia and her supermodel mom have also nailed their synchronized strut.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

6. WHEN BLACK-ON-BLACK WAS THE NAME OF THE STYLE GAME

Inspired by her mom's chic all-black ensemble, Kaia opts for head-to-toe black as well, trading in her mom's tank and pants for a romper.

X17online

7. WHEN A COFFEE BREAK RESULTED IN THE ULTIMATE MIRROR IMAGE

Can we please take a moment to appreciate the major hair flow action taking place?

Splash News Online

8. WHEN ACCESSORIZING WAS THE MOST IMPORTANT

If the black-and-white outfits weren't enough, Crawford and her muse also chose clutches and watches to complement their ensembles.

Source: Cindy Crawford/Instagram

9. WHEN THEY LOUNGED AT HOME & STILL LOOKED FABULOUS

How do Cindy and Kaia unwind? By refining their modeling skills while wearing matching jumpsuits and shades, of course.

Rex Shutterstock; Getty

10. WHEN THEY OPTED FOR MENSWEAR-INSPIRED ENSEMBLES

We can hardly tell the difference.

Splash News Online; Getty

11. WHEN KAIA SEEMINGLY TOOK AN OUTFIT FROM HER MOM'S '90S CLOSET

The young model wore a lace-up mini skirt and crop top to Kendall Jenner's birthday dinner — a look eerily similar to her mom's mini-skirt-and-vest combo.

Instagram

12. WHEN THEY CHANNELED THEIR INNER BUNNIES

"Why do we look the same age? @cindycrawford," asked Kaia, captioning an adorably filtered mother-daughter selfie on her Instagram Story.

