FROM INSTANT: These Celebs Want To Teach You About the We Movement
Celebrity
12 Times Kaia Gerber Looked Exactly Like Mom Cindy Crawford
The model pair are total twins, and we have the pictures to prove it
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
FROM EW: Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke Details 'Weird' Kit Harington Meeting
27 Super-Revealing Celeb Memoirs to Read Right Now
1 of 12
1. WHEN THE RED CARPET CALLED FOR AN LBD & WAVY HAIR
It's easy to get Cindy Crawford and 15-year-old Kaia Gerber confused – especially on the red carpet. Here, the budding model opts for a black ensemble and side part, much like the one her famous mom rocked decades ago.
2 of 12
2. WHEN KAIA SCORED HER FIRST MAJOR BEAUTY CAMPAIGN
Following in mom's very stylish footsteps, Kaia has just recently signed on to be the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty for 2017. The deal marks the 15-year-old's first major beauty campaign. Not too shabby! Of course, Crawford is known to have fronted countless brands in the past, including Revlon and her own company, Meaningful Beauty.
3 of 12
3. WHEN THEY COORDINATED OUTFITS DURING FASHION WEEK
Black dresses? Check. Strappy heels? Check. Wavy, center-parted hair? You bet.
4 of 12
4. WHEN MOTO JACKETS BECAME THE DAY'S UNIFORM
Nothing says adorable quite like having matching mother-daughter outfits.
5 of 12
5. WHEN THE AIRPORT DOUBLED AS A RUNWAY
Footnote: Kaia and her supermodel mom have also nailed their synchronized strut.
6 of 12
6. WHEN BLACK-ON-BLACK WAS THE NAME OF THE STYLE GAME
Inspired by her mom's chic all-black ensemble, Kaia opts for head-to-toe black as well, trading in her mom's tank and pants for a romper.
7 of 12
7. WHEN A COFFEE BREAK RESULTED IN THE ULTIMATE MIRROR IMAGE
Can we please take a moment to appreciate the major hair flow action taking place?
8 of 12
8. WHEN ACCESSORIZING WAS THE MOST IMPORTANT
If the black-and-white outfits weren't enough, Crawford and her muse also chose clutches and watches to complement their ensembles.
9 of 12
9. WHEN THEY LOUNGED AT HOME & STILL LOOKED FABULOUS
How do Cindy and Kaia unwind? By refining their modeling skills while wearing matching jumpsuits and shades, of course.
10 of 12
10. WHEN THEY OPTED FOR MENSWEAR-INSPIRED ENSEMBLES
We can hardly tell the difference.
11 of 12
11. WHEN KAIA SEEMINGLY TOOK AN OUTFIT FROM HER MOM'S '90S CLOSET
The young model wore a lace-up mini skirt and crop top to Kendall Jenner's birthday dinner — a look eerily similar to her mom's mini-skirt-and-vest combo.
12 of 12
12. WHEN THEY CHANNELED THEIR INNER BUNNIES
"Why do we look the same age? @cindycrawford," asked Kaia, captioning an adorably filtered mother-daughter selfie on her Instagram Story.
See Also
More
FROM INSTANT: These Celebs Want To Teach You About the We Movement
FROM EW: Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke Details 'Weird' Kit Harington Meeting
27 Super-Revealing Celeb Memoirs to Read Right Now
More
'OK Cutie!' Lauren Bushnell Introduces Her New Boyfriend on Instagram — See the Sweet Pic!