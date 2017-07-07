People

Celebrity

Ciara Surprises Husband Russell Wilson with Love Note in the Sky for One-Year Wedding Anniversary

Happy wedding anniversary to Ciara and Russell Wilson!

The singer, 31, expressed her love for her NFL husband, 28, with a message in the sky during their Fourth of July holiday in Mexico. Wilson was surprised with a banner that read: “Happy 1 Year Baby. Yay! I [heart] you.”

“I’m Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life,” Ciara captioned her photo on Instagram and Twitter.

Joining the couple on the terrace of their vacation rental were their 9-week-old daughter Sienna Princess and 3-year-old son Future Zahir, who is Ciara’s first child from a previous relationship.

The mother of two also captioned a video on her social media with the hashtag, #ForeverTogether.

Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down… #ForeverTogether ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Exactly one year ago, the pair exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in front of family and friends – including Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson and La La Anthony – at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

The bride wore a custom Cavalli Couture gown composed of white silk tulle, fully embroidered with floral motifs throughout, and delicate glass beading – covered entirely with Chantilly lace appliqué.

Meanwhile, Wilson wore a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure black six-button peak lapel set of evening tails; Ciara’s eight bridesmaids all wore custom, individually-designed Michael Costello gowns in black stretch satin.

We are The Wilsons!

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

In March 2016, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback surprised the Grammy-winner with a romantic proposal in the Seychelles. The couple first stepped out in spring 2015 at the Obama’s Japanese state dinner.