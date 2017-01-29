Christy Turlington Shares Heartfelt Tribute About Her Family’s Immigrant Story After Trump Ban

Christy Turlington Burns is opening up about her family history, and how it affects her reaction to the news of President Donald Trump‘s executive order to temporarily ban all refugees and limit immigrants from certain Muslim countries.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old supermodel posted a black and white photo of her mother, uncle and grandfather and provided a long caption on Instagram.

“My mother, Elizabeth, and uncle, Jaime, with their dad shortly after reuniting with him in Santa Monica, California after two years living apart. Can you even imagine that?” she said. “My grandfather Horacio Parker immigrated to Los Angeles from El Salvador in the ’40s, leaving behind my grandmother and their two children until he settled in and arranged for them to meet him there.”

“My grandmother, Maria Infante Parker, had lost her third child, a little boy, before he left them. My mom tells a story about when they landed at LAX they didn’t recognize their father who came to collect them with a friend because it had been so long since she had seen him.”

Trump’s order suspended entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the U.S. for 90 days for nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Iran. For Turlington, this is a personal reminder of the painstaking journey her relatives made to enjoy a better life in the U.S.

“My grandparents took risks and left their country with broken hearts, all to start over and make a good life here in the U.S.,” she said. “They worked hard and gave their children every opportunity they could afford to ensure their future success as free human beings. … Thank you Horacio, Maria, Elizabeth and Jaime, for doing the hard work to ensure your children would understand the sacrifices made to call this country theirs, to become American citizens, and empathize with countless others who have come to this country.”

She ended her post with two hashtags: #iamanimmigrant #nobannowall. Turlington is one of countless celebrities who have shared their grievances about Trump’s new policy on social media.

Soon after, she shared a photo of her husband Ed Burns wearing a “USA” baseball cap and smiling in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

Sharing a similar message, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to @edburns, proud New Yorker, lover of American history, descendant of ‘off the boat’ Irish, and Swedish, immigrants. These are the people who built bridges, not walls. ‘Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.’- #EmmaLazarus #weareallimmigrants #nobannowall.”