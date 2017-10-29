Happy Gilmore's Christopher McDonald Arrested for DWI

Actor Christopher McDonald was arrested for drunk driving on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol pulled over the Happy Gilmore star a little before 9:30 p.m. local time and took him into custody at a Los Angeles jail, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. He will be released without bail.

McDonald, 62, was allegedly driving his silver Porsche when he veered off the highway and crashed into a gas meter, according to TMZ. The site claimed he tried to sway cops by citing his work in the popular Adam Sandler movie.

In response to the actor’s arrest, his spokesperson Andrew Freedman told PEOPLE in a statement, “We’re looking into the situation behind this unfortunate event as it appears that there is a great deal of misinformation swirling.”

This is the Ballers actor’s second drunk driving incident. He was arrested in 2013 in Wilmington, N.C. for driving while intoxicated. A breathalyzer test revealed at the time that he had a blood alcohol level of 0.15.

In an interview with North Carolina’s Star News at the time, McDonald said he wasn’t driving at the time of the incident, but was in the vehicle. “Drunk driving is nothing to do,” McDonald told the outlet. “I do take this thing very seriously, and I am doing all of the right steps right now.”

It is unclear if McDonald was ultimately charged in the 2013 DWI.