A Charmed Christmas! See How the Stars Are Celebrating Christmas

By @alexiafedz

Updated

Whether they are celebrating Christmas in the mountains or sending love to their fans, celebrities have taken to social media to share how they are spending their holiday.

For some, the festivities began on Christmas Eve with big holiday bashes like the Kardashian-Jenner party Kris Jenner threw on Saturday night.

Others celebrated their holidays in scenic settings where snow was plentiful. Ciara took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snowy scene for her family’s Christmas photo.

Big smiles were shown all around with the pregnant 31-year-old singer standing beside her husband NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and her 2-year-old son from a previous relationship, Future Zahir.

Merry Christmas! Love The Wilsons ❤️🎄

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

She captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas! Love The Wilsons,” and showed a hint of her baby bump in the black winter ensemble she donned against the snowy background.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed their first Christmas with daughter Luna, who appeared next to her mother in an Instagram photo dressed in a Santa Claus onesie.

Lady Gaga shared a video of her cute pooch Miss Asia Kinney wearing an adorably festive Mrs. Claus dress.

“Come on…are you Santa’s little helper? Are you?” Lady Gaga asked. “Mrs. Claus, where’s all the presents?”

The 30-year-old singer also sent out a special message to her “Monsters” in front of a large Christmas tree and a pile of presents.

“Merry Christmas little monsters,” she said. “We love you so much. I wish I could share all of this with you, but, instead, I’m sending you all of my love.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade posted a family holiday video called “Wade Holiday Mockumentary,” highlighting how their family spends their time together, complete with dance-offs, pillow fights and Christmas tree decorations.

We are all pretending this is for Luna

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Monsters. Xoxo🎄 Joanne 💝

A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

 

Happy Holidays! 🎄🎄🎄❤️❤️💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾☃☃☃❄❄

A video posted by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Actress Katie Holmes spread some holiday cheer with “Santa’s dust” on Instagram.

Santa's dust…….❤️❤️❤️❤️🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲 Merry Christmas!!!!!!

A video posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

See more celebrity Christmas posts below.

Happy Christmas! (My best pressie is in my tummy 😌).

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

Best present ever! A Gibson! Happy Christmas everyone 😜🎸

A photo posted by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on

Christmas Brunch with the family and Grandma Ellen!🎄

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight ✨🎄✨

A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

HO HO HO HOE! (jk ilysm)

A photo posted by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on

Happy holidays everybody.

A photo posted by Austin Swift (@austinkingsleyswift) on

#nailedit 🎄🎁 #crackon #bestfriend #ChristmasTipple Merry Christmas! ❤️

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Merry Christmas everyone! Be safe out there. Love to you all.

A video posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul sent a holiday message to his fans, which turned out to be somewhat difficult for him as he was pelted with snowballs.

“It’s your friend, Aaron Paul. I just wanted to wish you all a Merry Christmas,” he said, before being cut off by a rogue ball of snow.

“Nice one guys!” he said.

“Raise a glass, be with family, celebrate,” he continued, before being cut off again by a snowball to the face. “Oh my gosh, these kids,” he said, adding, “Nice one, guys!”

“Don’t drink and drive, but be responsible,” he told the camera, before ducking as another snowball came his way. “Happy holidays!”