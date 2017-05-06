Christina El Moussa Reveals Whether She’s Hooked Up with Tarek El Moussa Since Their Split

Flip or Flop stars Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have remained amicable exes since quietly splitting following an altercation nearly a year ago, coparenting their two children and filming the first of 20 new episodes for their hit HGTV show’s seventh season.

But have the two flipped and flopped around lately?

“I have never gone back in the ex category,” Christina, 33, told E!’s Daily Pop on Friday when asked if she’s hooked up with Tarek again — adding that she doesn’t plan to start anytime soon.

While romance is off the table, the El Moussas have learned that they can work together.

“We’re actually really good,” Christina explained. “We’ve been separated for almost a year now. We’ve made a lot of progress on our relationship. We’re just really focused on the kids, and we’re really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop.”

They’ve filmed 5 episodes of Flip or Flop‘s new season so far. “Everything’s very light on set,” Christina said. “But this time we’re going to incorporate what we’re each doing in our own lives in the show so I think it’ll be good.”

The star made similar statements exclusively to PEOPLE previously.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop,” she said.

Added Tarek, 35, “From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop.”

Last Sunday, the El Mousssas united on the Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet — donning coordinating black outfits.

The couple split in May 2016 — after Tarek had taken a gun into a forested park behind their Yorba Linda, California, home — but continued to publicly play house through December 2016 when holiday-themed promos featuring the pair were airing on HGTV even as news of their split broke. Tarek filed for divorce from his wife after seven years of marriage, his lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE in January.

Christina has admitted that she and Tarek had been driving to set separately for months before going public about their split, but that continuing to film and hosting lucrative seminars together “is just normal to us,” she told PEOPLE in February. “We had fun onstage together and went home to different houses, but we both went home happy. It’s comfortable for us to work together,” she added of doing an appearance with Tarek in Las Vegas on Feb. 10.

Tarek is currently living in Newport Beach, California, and told PEOPLE in March that he’s currently “adjusting” to splitting custody of daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 20 months, “pretty much 50-50” with Christina. “We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit—that we’re still a family even if we’re not together,’ ” he said.