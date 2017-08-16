DENIM DARLING

Brinkley is still racking up modeling gigs at 63 years old, and her 2016 campaign for NYDJ reminded the world that she can rock a pair of jeans with the best of 'em. Speaking to PeopleStyle on the set of her NYDJ shoot, Brinkley shared the advice she would give to less-seasoned models. "Most importantly, always know how lucky you are and have a good time. We're not doing brain surgery here! So, come with a good attitude, make it fun for everyone around you and then go home … and do brain surgery," she joked.