Ryan Philippe Opens Up About Struggles with Patience and Depression: I Want to Be 'Kinder and Better'
Celebrity
Decades of Sexy: Proof 63-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Isn't Aging A Bit
The model is as gorgeous as ever
Updated
More
Elvis Presley's Private Jet, Complete with Red Velvet-Lined Interiors, Sold at Auction for Nearly $500,000
1 of 14
COVER-WORTHY CALIFORNIA GIRL
The Los Angeles native burst onto the modeling scene in the early '70s after being discovered by a photographer. Beginning in 1979, the beauty covered the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three consecutive times. Then in 1983, Brinkley showed off her incredible figure in her first film role as "the girl in the red Ferrari" in National Lampoon's Vacation.
2 of 14
GLITZ AND GLAMOUR
Always at the hottest events, Brinkley glowed in a silver dress and enormous earrings at the taping of 1982's The Face of the '80s television special.
3 of 14
MILLON DOLLAR SMILE
The fashions of 1984 may not have aged well, but Brinkley's contagious smile is still as flawless as ever.
4 of 14
ALWAYS ELEGANT
Just as radiant more than a decade later, Brinkley looked gorgeous at the 1996 opening night of Rent on Broadway.
5 of 14
LOTS OF 'HART'
In 2012, Brinkley herself stepped into the spotlight on Broadway: at 57 years old she nabbed the sultry role of Roxie Hart in Chicago.
6 of 14
UNFORGETTABLE AT ANY AGE
"Women are not to be brushed under the carpet because they're a certain age," Brinkley told PEOPLE in her January 2014 cover story. "When I started out, I remember very clearly a group of successful models saying, 'You will be burned up and thrown away by the time you're 30.' "
7 of 14
THE DEFINITION OF BOMBSHELL
At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 50th anniversary celebration in 2014, the supermodel proved she's only gotten more beautiful in the three decades since she graced the cover.
8 of 14
WHO NEEDS PHOTOSHOP?
Brinkley looked like she stepped straight off the magazine's pages at yet another celebration of the 50th anniversary.
9 of 14
THE BEST GENES AROUND
During a 2015 trip to the beach, Brinkley and daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 31, looked more like sisters than mother and daughter.
10 of 14
BOAT BOD
Stunning at any size, Brinkley admits her weight yo-yos like everyone else's. "I will gain weight. My closet is proof," she revealed to PEOPLE. "I have jeans in sizes from 24, when I danced on Broadway in Chicago, to size 28. Sometimes I eat a lot of pasta." Whatever size they were, Brinkley's legs looked incredible while she lounged on her boat this summer.
11 of 14
FLAWLESS FASHION
Coral looked so cool on Brinkley at Book Expo America in May 2015, but then again, does any color not look amazing on the star?
12 of 14
EVERY SEASON IS BIKINI SEASON
Brinkley, who released her aptly named book Timeless Beauty in November 2015, uncovered her eternal bikini body on the beach that month. "The word 'involved' has a lot to do with feeling young," she told PEOPLE. "I would be remiss when talking about beauty secrets to not say that one of the best is to care about the world around you. That's what really matters. Even when I'll be sitting here with gray hair and Georgia O'Keeffe wrinkles, people are going to say, 'There is just something youthful about her.'"
13 of 14
DENIM DARLING
Brinkley is still racking up modeling gigs at 63 years old, and her 2016 campaign for NYDJ reminded the world that she can rock a pair of jeans with the best of 'em. Speaking to PeopleStyle on the set of her NYDJ shoot, Brinkley shared the advice she would give to less-seasoned models. "Most importantly, always know how lucky you are and have a good time. We're not doing brain surgery here! So, come with a good attitude, make it fun for everyone around you and then go home … and do brain surgery," she joked.
14 of 14
LEGGY-ACY
Nearly four decades after she first landed the iconic cover, Brinkley made her glorious return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue flanked by gorgeous daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. "My first thought was, 'At my age? No way!'" she told PEOPLE about her 2017 comeback. "When I turned 30, I was like, 'This is the last time I'm posing in a bathing suit!' When this issue comes out, I'll be 63. I thought, 'Those days are over.' But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, 'One last go!'"
See Also
More
Ryan Philippe Opens Up About Struggles with Patience and Depression: I Want to Be 'Kinder and Better'
Elvis Presley's Private Jet, Complete with Red Velvet-Lined Interiors, Sold at Auction for Nearly $500,000
More
Helen Hunt and Longtime Boyfriend Matthew Carnahan Break Up