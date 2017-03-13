Nicolas Cage's Son Charged with DUI, Hit and Run After Car Accident
10 Times Chrissy Teigen Was the Realest Human in Existence
Model by day, epic clap-backer/advice-giver by night — see what the 31-year-old has said through the years
WHEN SHE HATED ON THE HATERS
Clearly fed up with the critiques her parenting techniques receive, Teigen screenshotted a series of comments Internet users made about her baby and her decisions — and Tweeted about it. "Some people are just hell bent on being the f---ing worst," she said, adding in a second Tweet, "Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks."
WHEN SHE WAS CALLED OUT ON HER BABY-HOLDING SKILLS
The model and cookbook author clapped back at a Twitter user who accused her of holding 6-month-old daughter Luna Simone incorrectly. "Really because that’s how I'm f—ing holding her," Teigen replied, adding in another tweet, "Photos are literally split-second moments in time that evolve. I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers."
WHEN SHE OPENED UP ABOUT HER MOOD CHANGE AFTER BABY
"I think a lot of the mood stuff that happens afterwards isn't really talked about, whether it's postpartum depression or really just, for me, some days, I wouldn't know how to cope with work and juggle things and still have time for a husband life," she told Today. "And that was really tough for me, and I think just the mere act of losing those endorphins, I think I was slightly cursed by having such a great pregnancy and being so happy and having so much energy, that just the decline of all those endorphins … naturally made my mood change. There were periods where you get super dark."
AND THEN PENNED AN HONEST ESSAY ABOUT HER BATTLE WITH POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY
Teigen got very personal in the April 2017 issue of Glamour, penning an essay in which she opened up about struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety after Luna's birth. "Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me." She continued, "Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed. John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying." She credited John with being her rock, and said she opened up because she wants other moms to know they're not alone. "Postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do."
WHEN SHE SPOKE ABOUT UNREALISTIC POST-BABY BODIES
"Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything," the Lip Sync Battle host revealed, citing her quick body transformation after welcoming daughter Luna. "So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody's losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there." She added: "We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that’s normal, or like that's realistic."
WHEN SHE HELPED OUT KIM KARDASHIAN WEST IN A TWITTER SPAT
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter to respond to a user's critiques on daughter North's style. "These are the kind of things why people hate you," tweeted one user, prompting West to respond: "Bc she has a passion 4 fashion & we've given her the tools 2 explore that?" The exchange inspired a hilarious tweet from Teigen, who had been following along: "what kind of TOOLS babies can't play w tools u MONSTER !!!"
WHEN SHE OWNED PIERS MORGAN ON TWITTER
In an impressive back-and-forth, Teigen repeatedly called the British journalist racist after Morgan tweeted out an article comparing Muhammad Ali to Donald Trump. "Maybe I should take up a proper job, like modeling?" wrote Morgan after Teigen's husband John Legend jumped in, asking the newscaster to retire. Teigen's response? "it keeps me nice and not-racist so sure, give it a go."
WHEN SHE SHUT DOWN BREAKUP RUMORS
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took on breakup rumors the only way she knows how: with a sense of humor. After the New York Post made claims that her husband was spotted kissing an unidentified woman in an N.Y.C. bathroom in 2013, Teigen tweeted: "@johnlegend my tummy hurts and I think it's the chicken you made me last night are you trying to kill me so u can be with your bathroom GF?" And because the pair are #RelationshipGoals, the Grammy winner quickly responded: "my tummy kinda hurts too. It was a murder-suicide attempt."
WHEN SHE FIRED BACK AT THOSE WHO CRITICIZED HER FOR CHOOSING THE SEX OF HER BABY
"I also picked the embryo with a taste for bacon, a knack for magic and size 7 feet so she can always find shoes," she tweeted.
WHEN SHE SPOKE OUT FOLLOWING KIM KARDASHIAN WEST'S PARIS ROBBERY
Teigen took it upon herself to defend Mrs. West when commenters tweeted out hateful comments about the reality star: "Fame is interesting," began Teigen. "Celebs are supposed to love you guys while also knowing you'd make a meme of our dead bodies to get retweets."
