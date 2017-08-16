14 Hilarious, Deeply Personal & Cringe-Worthy Confessions Chrissy Teigen Has Shared Through the Years

SHE COMPARES HER BODY TO OTHERS'

"I'm in a weird phase where I'm jealous of those bodies, but I also really want to be cool with my own body," Teigen revealed at 2017 Beautycon, where she opened up about comparing her body to those she sees on social media. "I really want to be that person for you all, that says, "You don't need that f---ing shit,'" she said.

The model and Cravings author continued: "My old ass will go on social media, and I will look at the Photoshopping, Facetuning, and the apps—and everything that goes into creating what is now a hit Instagram photo—and I feel insanely inadequate."