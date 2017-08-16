14 Hilarious, Deeply Personal & Cringe-Worthy Confessions Chrissy Teigen Has Shared Through the Years

Celebrity
SHE COMPARES HER BODY TO OTHERS'
"I'm in a weird phase where I'm jealous of those bodies, but I also really want to be cool with my own body," Teigen revealed at 2017 Beautycon, where she opened up about comparing her body to those she sees on social media. "I really want to be that person for you all, that says, "You don't need that f---ing shit,'" she said.
The model and Cravings author continued: "My old ass will go on social media, and I will look at the Photoshopping, Facetuning, and the apps—and everything that goes into creating what is now a hit Instagram photo—and I feel insanely inadequate."
SHE GOT LIPOSUCTION ON HER ARMPITS
“I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things," the model told Refinery29. “It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again.”
“It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”
SHE'D MUCH RATHER POSE NUDE
"I would much rather shoot completely naked than in a swimsuit, it’s just always been my thing. I’ve never been much of a beach girl," she revealed to ELLE Australia. "I grew up in Washington — it’s freezing in that ocean. So it’s out of my comfort zone, and it’s the craziest thing that I’m probably most known for Sports Illustrated, when that’s how I feel the most uncomfortable."
SHE DIDN'T CRY DURING HER WEDDING
It's because she's just so passionate about reality TV — specifically Bravo's Vanderpump Rules. The show's most recent season finale, which included a wedding, left her in tears. "Definitely just cried at Tom and Katie's wedding on pump rules," she wrote on Twitter. "Did not cry for my own."
SQUEEZING IN A WORKOUT IS ALWAYS DEPENDENT ON FINDING PARKING
“I know I should exercise for mental reasons … I need to see Simone De La Rue; I always feel great after I see her," she told Marie Claire. "In L.A., there’s never any f---ing parking. So for someone who doesn’t already love working out, nothing’s selling you on it.”
JOHN HAS DEFINITELY SEEN A CERTAIN PART OF HER BODY
"[Husband John Legend] and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole,' " Teigen told Marie Claire. "And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.' I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again.' "
SHE'S AN OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE-TRAINED CHEF
One week after she publicly pleaded to learn the Australian-themed chain's famous Bloomin' Onion appetizer, the Lip Sync Battle star got her own private lesson. While Teigen has received endless swag from different eateries throughout the years, the how-to served as the most memorable. "It's happening!" Teigen posted, captioning a photo of herself among Outback chefs.
YOU WON'T CATCH HER ON DANCING WITH THE STARS ANYTIME SOON
"I can't dance. I don't take choreography very well," she revealed to Marie Claire. "I will twerk."
SHE LOVES PICKING OUT LUNA'S BOOGERS
“I have this obsession with digging out her boogers with my pinky," she told Refinery29 of daughter Luna. "I try to be as gentle as possible, but once I see it, I can’t go to bed knowing it’s in there. I need to get it out. I’ve honestly thought about putting my mouth around her nose and just sucking it out.”
SHE DOESN'T WEAR UNDERWEAR
"I just don't like it," Teigen said during an appearance on Fashion Police of her decision to go underwear-free. As for what happens when she's on her period? The Cravings author revealed: "The [tampon] string goes in your butt crack. Sometimes on music video sets, they will trim [the tampon string]."
SHE HAS A PENCHANT FOR TELLING THE TRUTH AT THE MOST INCONVENIENT TIMES
"I'm the person who had the fake ID in high school and college, and I would show it and be like, 'I'm sorry; it's fake,' and run off," Teigen told Marie Claire. "I don’t know if it’s way too honest or way too anxious — maybe it’s a combo of both."
SHE BATTLED POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION
"Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed," Chrissy wrote in an essay for Glamour, chronicling her battle with postpartum depression and anxiety after welcoming daughter Luna. "John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying."
SHE'S EXCITED TO EXPAND HER FAMILY
“I would definitely adopt or have foster children," she revealed to Marie Claire. "But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was — could it?”
SHE & JOHN DIDN'T GET TOGETHER RIGHT AWAY
"I had to watch him on red carpets with other girls for a few months. Six months. He went on tour to Europe, and we just made sure to always stay in contact," Teigen told Wendy Williams of her and her future husband's dynamic after meeting on the set of his music video for "Stereo." "I was pretending I didn't care, but I wasn't with anybody else … we've been together this entire time."
