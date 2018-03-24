Chrissy Teigen Says She Stopped Using Snapchat After Rihanna Scandal

Chrissy Teigen has had enough of Snapchat.

Announcing that she had stopped using the popular social media platform on Saturday, the model and cookbook author explained there were a few factors behind her decision, including a controversial ad Snapchat ran that alluded to the 2009 incident between Rihanna and then-boyfriend Chris Brown, when he assaulted the pop star in his car ahead of a Grammy Awards party.

The ad was for a game called “Would You Rather,” and asked users if they would rather slap Rihanna or punch Brown.

“I stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll…no bueno,” the 32-year-old wrote on social media.

Teigen also responded to a Twitter user who commented that whenever celebrities speak out against social media apps, employees who had nothing to do with the problems can lose their jobs because of lost ad revenue.

“Concerns have been brought up for months and this isn’t different from any other company where quality affects sales,” Teigen wrote.

“Everyone has been very vocal about the changes and frustrations. Consumers shouldn’t *have* to work with companies beyond that,” she added.

After Rihanna spoke out against the app following the controversial ad, CNN reported that stock prices of Snap Inc. fell around 4 percent, which resulted in an almost $800 million loss of market value.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!” the 30-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram Story. “That would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and make a joke of it.”

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

“This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…you let us down!” Rihanna’s post continued. “Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Following the 2009 incident, Brown, now 28, was charged with two felony counts — assault and making criminal threats — and the exes reached a plea agreement that spared Brown jail time after he pleaded guilty to felony assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury.

Snapchat’s stock previously dropped $1.3 billion in market value, according to Time, after Kylie Jenner told her followers in February that she no longer opens the app. However, since making that statement, the 20-year-old has started using Snapchat more frequently again.

The outlet also reported Wall Street analyst Mark May downgraded the stock to sell from neutral after the app’s redesign sparked negative reviews from users.