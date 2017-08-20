Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Fans Call Her Out for Living Her Ballerina Dreams: ‘I Get It’

Chrissy Teigen isn’t looking for advice.

The 31-year-old model got flack from fans after sharing a video of herself trying out her best ballerina moves in pointe shoes. In the video posted on Saturday, Teigen can be seen struggling as she twirls with a little help from husband John Legend, letting out a scream as she accepts defeat and drops off her tip-toes.

“I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young,” she captioned the post. “I was given shoes from a performance John planned for me a few years ago. Tonight, I tried them on. IT IS HARD. Shout out to the ballerinas I love, and have loved, so so much.”

Teigen added on Twitter, “Little known fact – I have been in love with ballet since I was young. Watching, at least. Someone sent me their old shoes. I’m….real good” and “My feet. Are. So weak. God I love real ballerinas.”

Dancers quickly scolded her for trying the difficult move without proper training.

“Be extremely careful when on point it’s very easy to break an ankle if you’re not doing it correctly or if you have week ankles!” one fan warned on Instagram.

Another commented, “Please becareful. Ballerinas do this for years to work on point.”

Teigen responded in her signature way to the concerned response — with humor.

“I get it. I could have broken an ankle. You can stop telling me,” she tweeted on Sunday. “If only you knew the other 1000 bone-breaking things I attempt daily.”

The Lip Sync Battle host recently shared that Instagram often has her feeling insecure.

“My old ass will go on social media, and I will look at the Photoshopping, Facetuning, and the apps — and everything that goes into creating what is now a hit Instagram photo — and I feel insanely inadequate,” she said at Beautycon Los Angeles recently.

Teigen added, “I’ve been on shoots, I’ve been naked-to-naked with people, and I will say that everyone has a stretch mark. Every time I see that other stretch mark, I’m like, ‘Girl, yes!’ It makes me feel better, and if more of us did that kind of s—, how many people would feel better?”