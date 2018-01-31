WHEN SHE CALLED BEYONCÉ 'MY QUEEN'

The Cravings author is one of the most relatable celebs around, so it's no surprise her reaction to her and Beyoncé's 2018 Grammys encounter is similar to what we'd experience if we were ever graced with Queen Bey's presence.

"There’s nobody like seeing Beyoncé in person. It’s just so incredible,” Teigen said during her appearance on The Tonight Show. “The aura that comes around her. I mean, she just emits this aura that’s spectacular.”

“On our way out, I was like, ‘We have to say something, right?’ ” Teigen recalled. “And I took both her hands — I don’t do this for anybody, it was very weird — and John’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, ‘Sorry to bother you, my Queen.’ Like, who says that? It was like, m’lady. Like, what do you — who am I?”