14 Times Chrissy Teigen Was All of Us
You have more in common with the model than you think
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
WHEN SHE CALLED BEYONCÉ 'MY QUEEN'
The Cravings author is one of the most relatable celebs around, so it's no surprise her reaction to her and Beyoncé's 2018 Grammys encounter is similar to what we'd experience if we were ever graced with Queen Bey's presence.
"There’s nobody like seeing Beyoncé in person. It’s just so incredible,” Teigen said during her appearance on The Tonight Show. “The aura that comes around her. I mean, she just emits this aura that’s spectacular.”
“On our way out, I was like, ‘We have to say something, right?’ ” Teigen recalled. “And I took both her hands — I don’t do this for anybody, it was very weird — and John’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, ‘Sorry to bother you, my Queen.’ Like, who says that? It was like, m’lady. Like, what do you — who am I?”
WHENEVER SHE THINKS OF WORKING OUT
Making the decision to pump iron is a difficult one — and the model knows all about the struggle. "I know I should exercise for mental reasons ... I need to see Simone De La Rue; I always feel great after I see her," Teigen told Marie Claire. "In L.A., there's never any f---ing parking. So for someone who doesn't already love working out, nothing's selling you on it."
WHEN SHE SPOKE CANDIDLY ABOUT HER POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION
The mom of 1-year-old Luna is outspoken when it comes to touchy issues surrounding motherhood — and hasn't shied away from discussing said topics in an attempt to show new moms they're not alone. "Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed," Chrissy wrote in an essay for Glamour, chronicling her battle with postpartum depression and anxiety. "John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying."
WHEN SHE GOT REAL ABOUT UNREALISTIC POST-BABY BODIES
BRB, bowing down to Chrissy for doling out this truth: "Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything," the Lip Sync Battle host revealed, citing her quick body transformation after welcoming Luna. "So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody's losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there." She added: "We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that's normal, or like that's realistic."
WHEN SHE JUST COULDN'T FIND ANYTHING TO WEAR
The supermodel geared up for a full day of press to promote the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — while proving that clothing is almost always completely optional (while getting ready, at least).
WHEN SHE HAD THE HARDEST TIME ZIPPING UP HER JUMPSUIT
Sometimes even the most beloved, easy-breezy pieces in your wardrobe can betray you — a fact of life the swimsuit model discovered while trying to squeeze herself into a jumpsuit that just was not built for her particular proportions.
WHEN SHE TOOK TIME OUT TO APPRECIATE HER BODY
As in, making her boobs talk during some down time on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue set — which if we're being honest, is just another Wednesday for us.
WHEN SHE WORKED OUT WITH HER DOG
Hey, we'd get up super early to practice yoga if puppies were involved too. Puppies make everything better.
WHEN SHE TROLLED HER HUSBAND ON TWITTER
Chrissy and husband John Legend may be the epitome of #relationshipgoals. One of the many reasons why? The model-turned-cookbook author has no qualms when it comes to poking fun at the singer. "2 grammy noms for @johnlegend," she tweeted after Legend landed Grammy nominations in 2014. "No one has congratulated me for being the inspiration behind "all of me" without me there is no all of me."
WHEN SHE WAS TOO DRUNK TO TAKE OFF HER JEWELRY
"I'm on the floor and John's in charge of taking my jewelry off for [stylist Monica Rose]. Take it off, John," an inebriated Chrissy said in a Snapchat video following the 2017 Grammys. Chrissy continued to narrate the whole ordeal, explaining, "Okay, he's taking it off … Ow!" In another video, the star asked her husband, "Are you mad at me?" He sweetly responded, "Why would I be mad at you? … You're perfect."
WHEN SHE GAVE US A PEEK AT HER STRETCH MARKS
Four months after daughter Luna was born, the supermodel mom unabashedly joked about her stretch marks on Snapchat. "lol my thighs have tributaries," she captioned the photo of her legs. Her fans immediately took note and expressed their gratitude to Chrissy for her post. "You are now forever my hero," one message read. "I love you for being real. Thank you."
WHEN SHE ALMOST HAD A WARDROBE MALFUNCTION
It happens to the best of us — only Chrissy is cool (read: brave) enough to post the incident on Instagram.
